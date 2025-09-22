Nigeria: NAFDAC Intercepts Fake Cosmetics Products Worth N500m in Lagos

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the proliferation of fake cosmetic products across the country.

The Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Dr Martins Iluyomade, who made this known during a press briefing in his Apapa Office, over the weekend, announced the interception of fake cosmetics worth over N500million from the Lagos market.

Dr Iluyomade, who is also a member of the Federal Task Force on Fake Drugs, warned against the faking of genuinely recognised Cosmetic products.

"Our enforcement team got an alert that some people are hiding inside one of the military markets, a mammy market for faking genuinely recognised cosmetics. They simply reproduce the containers and refill them with fake cream or lotions."

Commending military personnel to assist NAFDAC in smooth operations, Iluyomade said, "Because they know that mammy markets are mostly known for genuine products, they hide inside the market to produce fake cosmetics. Military personnel helped us seize the product, and the fake makers also imported empty containers for refilling."

Still warning the general public, the director of Enforcement insisted people should be cautioned when buying products without proper verification to avoid.

Although some of the suspects were arrested, Dr Iluyomade urged Nigerians to assist NAFDAC in achieving the planned eradication of fake, expired, substandard products in line with the directives of President Bola Tinubu and NAFDAC DG, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye to eradicate fake products.