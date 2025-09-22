Nigeria: Katsina Anti-Graft Agency Probes ₦188.6m Fraud in Fertiliser, School Funds

21 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Godwin Enna

The Katsina State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (KTPCACC) has opened investigations into a ₦188.6 million fraud covering fertiliser distribution scams by councillors and community officers, mismanaged school funds and misappropriations in the state's Department of Banking and Finance.

This was contained in a statement issued by the agency, stating that preliminary findings showed that councillors and community development officers (CDOs) diverted ₦46,061,000 during the distribution of subsidised fertiliser under the Community Development Programme.

Some suspects have reportedly admitted wrongdoing and begun refunding money, while others remain under investigation.

The statement listed several ward officials, spanning Musawa, Malumfashi, Matazu, Faskari and Funtua local government areas, accused of collecting illegal sums ranging from ₦52,000 to over ₦25 million.

KTPCACC is also probing four secondary school principals in Danja, Rimaye, Maigora and Kurami over the alleged mismanagement of ₦6,628,800.

One principal is also accused of selling school property valued at "millions of naira."

In a separate case, the agency reported ongoing recovery of funds from the Katsina State Department of Banking and Finance, where ₦136,126,970 was allegedly misappropriated. About ₦70,370,000 has been recovered so far, leaving more than ₦34 million outstanding.

The commission's secretary, Dr Jamilu Abdulsalam, reaffirmed KTPCACC's commitment to transparency and urged residents to report any corruption case, financial misconduct or abuse of office.

"We will pursue all lawful means to ensure accountability and recovery of public funds," he said.

