Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 16 Security Personnel, Abduct Scores in Fresh Benue Attack

At least 16 security personnel have been reportedly killed by armed men suspected to be herdsmen and local bandits during a clearance operation at Agu community in Mbatyula/Mberev Council Ward of Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered from a local source, who simply identified himself as Denen, that the victims were personnel of the security outfit called 'Operation Anyam Nyor', a Joint Security Task Force established by the Benue State Government which has police and members of the Benue State Civil Protection Guards.

He said: "Some of the security personnel who survived the ambush, sustained varying degrees of injuries while several personnel including the leader of the team were taken alive into custody by the attackers, and the trucks conveying them were set ablaze and their motorbikes were whisked away by the armed men.

He explained that the security team numbering over 90 operatives, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Danlami Usman, also known as 'Dan Zuru', was in the area to flush out armed herdsmen whom were reported to have invaded the area in a large number.

According to him, "it was alleged that the armed herdsmen joined forces with some known local militia gangs in the communities numbering up to 1,000 and laid ambushed on the security team between Tse Agbami and Agu Center at the Katsina-Ala border with Ukum LGA

"Unfortunately, the personnel drove into the ambush and in exchange of gun fire, over 16 members of the security team were gunned down," the source claimed.

When contacted, the chairman of Katsina-Ala local government area, Justine Shaku, who confirmed incident, said the attack was unprovoked as the security personnel were on their routine patrol, where they were ambushed in a broad daylight and many of them were killed.

According to the LGA chairman, the number of casualties was hight, "but for now I can't say exactly how many personnel lost their lives because personnel are still in the bush to search for the missing ones, however, what happened is a clear manifestation that the herders came for war and used members of the local bandits here in Sanders to attack the personnel, who were on their normal patrol at Agu Centre in Mbatula/Mberev Council Ward of Katsina-Ala LGA."

He added: "I am here with the Commissioner of Police and his men are already combing the surroundings for the missing persons."

When contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, said a press statement will soon be issued in the incident by the Command.