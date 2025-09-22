Nigeria: APC Tackles Governor Kefas, Says Administration Fails Taraba People

The Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised the two years administration of Governor Agbu Kefas, saying his administration has failed the people of the state.

The party said the governor has done 80 per cent of the job for APC to take over power in 2027, maintaining that his antecedence has given the people no reason to reelect the governor in 2027.

APC Secretary in Taraba State, Fidelis Francis, stated this in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Jalingo, the state capital.

Francis insisted that Governor Kefas has failed to keep his electioneering promises made to the people of Taraba State during the 2023 governorship election in the state.

He said the APC has learned its mistakes from the past elections and would not allow a repeat in 2027, stressing that the opposition was seriously strategising to emerge victorious in the next general elections.

Francis called on APC members in the state to be calm and put themselves together to defeat the incumbent in 2027.

"For APC supporters in Taraba State, let us be calm, let us put our house in order to defeat this government that has failed the whole people of Taraba.

"The government has failed us, he has failed the party that voted him into power, and I want to assure you, by the grace of God, if we are not repeating our past mistakes, the PDP will be history, because they have failed us," Francis said.

He added that the PDP has nothing tangible to show from 1999 to date, especially the administration of Governor Agbu Kefas.

"I am giving you this for free, the government cannot show you, as evidence a single culvert they have constructed, talk more of a one kilometer road.

"For this reason, the governor has assisted us to about 80%, he has worked for the opposition to take over in Taraba State, because he has nothing to show.

"He has no project to show in the state, rather he will be painting structures, telling people that those are his projects," the APC scribe said.

He added that, "All is not well, something is wrong for celebrating other people's projects, and we are happy, because he is not giving out results. He is a failure and he has failed already."

The APC Secretary further noted that "the road leading to the governor's local government, whose bridge collapsed over the year, has not been fixed.

"That is to tell you he does not have plans to become a governor. It's like he was picked unaware. So, he has done 80% of the job for us to take over because he has no project to show"

Francis said, "The people of Taraba State will have no reason to vote for Governor Agbu Kefas back to power in 2027."