Nigeria: Police Dismiss Claims of Shielding FCT Motor Park Touts, Vow to Tackle Menace

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed as untrue the claims by residents and motorists in Abuja that operatives of the command are providing protection for motor park touts terrorising the territory in broad daylight.

The touts, who operate under the guise of enforcing traffic regulations in the FCT, as well as generating revenue for area councils and transport unions, have turned driving in the territory into a nightmare of sorts.

Just last week, the unruly activities of these illegal traffic law enforcers in the FCT led to the death of an innocent couple going about their legitimate business in the Mabushi area of Abuja.

Refuting the allegations of shielding the touts, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Adewale Ajao, insisted that no amount of revenue is worth the life of an individual.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ajao, who made this statement while responding to questions during a press conference at the Command Headquarters over the weekend, said that all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) are on high alert to ensure the menace of motor park touts is eradicated from the streets of the FCT.

He stated: "On the day of the incident, operatives were mobilised to the location. Unfortunately, we lost the couple. Similarly, two of the touts lost their lives during the unfortunate event. One is still recuperating in hospital, and the investigation into the incident is 75 per cent complete.

"Meanwhile, we have engaged with the leadership of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and the transport unions. No amount of revenue is worth the life of an individual. All Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) are on high alert to ensure that the menace of motor park touts is eradicated from our streets. That is what we are doing, and that is what we will enforce -- no two ways about it. Humanity comes first."

Speaking on the rescue of malnourished children from an unmarked orphanage in the territory, the Commissioner of Police said: "What we witnessed was an act of man's inhumanity to man. We received intelligence and, in collaboration with human rights groups, located the place where these children were rescued. They appeared acutely malnourished.

"The children have been handed over to the welfare department in AMAC, and even items meant for their care were discovered and also handed over to the department.

"We appeal to every citizen to remain vigilant and support the police, because without information from the public, it would not have been easy to rescue these children."