Liberia: Education Ministry Throws Light On Fees, Teachers' Welfare, Others

The Ministry of Education has provided strategic update on host of programs and activities for the current academic year, including school or graduation fees, teachers' welfare, and structures.

Acting Minister of Education, Atty. Nyekeh Y. Forkpa, speaking at MICAT press briefing Thursday, reassured teachers, students, and parents of the government's commitment to improving Liberia's education sector.

He outlined progress on teacher payroll, regulation of school fees, and ongoing infrastructure projects.

Forkpa disclosed that 417 volunteer teachers have been processed to receive salaries beginning September, while an additional 600 have been cleared and are awaiting final signatures at the Civil Service Agency (CSA).

He said all volunteer teachers identified during the payroll cleaning exercise are expected to be fully enrolled by the end of October.

"We see you, we hear you, and we value you," Forkpa said, directly addressing volunteer teachers.

He cautioned, however, that teachers receiving government salaries but refusing to report to their assigned classrooms would be removed from the payroll.

According to Forkpa, no teacher on the Ministry of Education payroll now earns below US$185, following adjustments made in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

He said more than 9,000 teachers have benefited from salary upgrades, though the ministry continues to advocate for better compensation and improved working conditions.

The Acting Minister also warned schools against charging graduation fees outside of the official schedule approved by the Ministry.

He cited the Education Reform Act of 2011, which gives the ministry authority to regulate school fees.

The approved graduation fees include LRD 5,000 for 12th graders, LRD 3,500 for 9th grader, LRD 2,500 for 6th grade and LRD 2,500 for Kindergarten

"Any school charging beyond these limits is in violation of the law and will face fines or other sanctions," Forkpa stressed.

Highlighting infrastructure development, Forkpa referenced the recent dedication of model schools in Bong and Nimba counties by President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung. He said these schools aim to ease overcrowding and improve learning conditions. Recruitment of administrators and teachers for the institutions, he noted, was carried out transparently with assistance from education partners.

Additionally, renovation works are ongoing in schools identified as being in critical need of repair.

On teacher training, the Acting Minister announced the expansion of the "B" Certificate program to all Teacher Training Institutes nationwide, ensuring broader access for aspiring educators.

He further disclosed that 28 schools have been equipped with science labs, while 156 secondary schools now have computer laboratories. Procurement is underway to furnish an additional 450 schools with modern science facilities by the end of the year.

Forkpa said the government recently secured nearly US$90 million under the Excel Program to support the construction, renovation, and strengthening of schools nationwide.

He assured the public that the Ministry of Education will continue efforts to clean the payroll, regulate schools, improve teacher welfare, and provide better facilities for students.

"We remain committed to ensuring quality, affordable, and accessible education for all Liberians," he concluded.

