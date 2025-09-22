Guinea Holds Referendum on Controversial New Constitution

Opposition parties have boycotted the vote amid a wider crackdown on dissent in Guinea. The proposed new constitution would extend presidential terms and allow members of the military to run for office.

Polls opened in Guinea on Sunday for a referendum that could allow the West African country's military leader to run for president.

General Mamady Doumbouya seized power in a coup in 2021 and vowed to return the country to civilian rule by the end of last year.

Although the draft constitution would pave the way for elections to be held, it is controversial because it would also allow members of the military to seek office, extend presidential terms from five years to seven years, and make it harder for political parties to run in elections.

The "yes" campaign has held a number of rallies, Quran readings and concerts, and plastered Conakry with posters.

Amid a crackdown on the opposition, the "no" campaign has been almost non-existent, being mostly relegated to social media.

Polls are set to close at 6:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT), but electoral authorities said the results won't be known until Tuesday evening at the earliest.

Opposition boycotts vote

The referendum is expected to pass because the two main opposition leaders, Cellou Dalein Diallo and deposed former President Alpha Conde, have called for a boycott of the vote. Both of their parties are currently suspended.

Rafiou Sow, president of the suspended Renewal and Progress Party, said more than half of Guinea's population cannot read or write and can therefore only get information about the new constitution from the "yes" camp.

"Our activists and supporters have no knowledge of this constitution. The moment we were excluded, they were excluded," he told the Associated Press. "We, who were supposed to help Guineans understand what is written in it, we are forbidden even to speak."

UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner urged "the military authorities to ensure Sunday's constitutional referendum is peaceful and transparent."

It added that "recent bans on political parties and media outlets raise serious questions about inclusiveness and free participation for all."

Guinea is one of several West African countries including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso where the military has taken power and delayed a return to civilian rule.

These leaders have sought to cut ties with their former colonizer, France, in favor of relations with Russia.

Zac Crellin with AFP, Reuters, AP

