Nigeria: Bandit Kingpin to Security Operatives - Kill 10 of Us, 20 Will Emerge

Katsina — ·As Katsina LGAs sign peace deal

A notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Ummaru, has warned security operatives that adopting a purely kinetic approach to tackling insecurity in Katsina State would only worsen the crisis, insisting that "if you kill 10 of us today, 20 more will emerge tomorrow."

Ummaru issued the warning at the weekend during a peace meeting between bandit groups and community leaders in Matazu Local Government Area.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

His remarks, captured in a video shared by counter-insurgency publication Zagazola Makama, came as stakeholders intensified efforts to broker peace between rural communities and armed groups across Katsina.

"If today you kill 10 bandits, tomorrow you'll see 20... you kill 20, another 30 will rise both in our bushes and villages," he said.

"Truth be told, the government doesn't care about anyone, all it's after is how to generate money. If the government cared about the people, all these things won't be happening.

"If our boys mistakenly abduct anyone or if security operatives apprehend one of ours, stakeholders should be involved and see that the person taken is released.

"Let's tell ourselves the truth -- if we know these talks won't foster any peace between us, then it would be best if things remain the way they are.

"You people (residents of Matazu LGA) are also part of the problem because you are fond of complaining to security operatives and giving them information, and even when they come to where we are, they don't kill even a bird, but you'll hear in the news that 10 bandits have been killed and they'll be paid.

"If these security operatives won't be told to leave us alone then I don't think these peace talks have any importance."

Speaking to the divisional police officer (DPO) of Danmusa LGA, Ummaru harped on respecting terms of agreement.

"To you the DPO of Danmusa LGA, if you want these our peace talks to yield anything tangible, then every favour we seek should be considered and done for us and from your end," he added.

"Anything you request from us (bandits) we see to it that it is done. This is just the truth of the matter.

"It would be shameful if you come to us for something and we don't do it for you and the same thing goes for you... it would be shameful if we come to you for something and you don't do it for us.

"Let us help one another and live in peace and I pray all that we have discussed is something that will be of benefit to us all."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The weekend meeting in Matazu coincided with a broader peace initiative in the state. Two more LGAs -- Sabuwa and Dandume -- entered into accords with bandits to end years of killings, kidnappings, and cattle rustling.

The dialogue, held in Kabalawa Dungun-Muazu, a border community in Sabuwa, was convened by council chairmen Engr. Sagir Tanimu of Sabuwa and Bashir Sabi'u Gyazama of Dandume. With this development, nine LGAs -- including Batsari, Kankara, Kurfi, Musawa, Danmusa, Jibia, Faskari, Sabuwa, and Dandume -- have now signed peace pacts with bandit groups.

At the meeting, the armed groups agreed to cease hostilities and release abducted victims, while demanding the release of detained members and an end to vigilante reprisals when they visit markets.

In response, local authorities promised to reopen the Dandume cattle market, which had been shut due to insecurity, and assured the bandits of safety during community interactions.