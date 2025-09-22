Nigeria: Army Denies Allegations of Harassment in Ochon Community

Abuja — The Nigerian Army has denied allegations that its troops are harassing residents of Ochon Community in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The allegations stemmed from a land dispute between Ochon Community and Alesi Community in Ikom Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, described the allegations as false, misleading, and clearly aimed at discrediting the efforts of troops working tirelessly to maintain peace in the area.

Colonel Ayeni stated: "Headquarters 82 Division, Nigerian Army, has observed with concern a recent report alleging that troops of 245 Battalion are harassing and intimidating residents of Ochon Community in Obubra Local Government Area in relation to a land dispute with Alesi Community of Ikom Local Government Area, both in Cross River State.

"These reports are false, misleading, and clearly aimed at discrediting the efforts of troops working tirelessly to maintain peace in the area. 82 Division categorically refutes the allegation in its entirety."

He explained that troops of 245 Battalion are currently deployed in the general area for internal security operations to protect lives, safeguard critical infrastructure, and maintain a peaceful environment for all law-abiding citizens.

Their presence, he said, is strictly to assist civil authorities in preserving public order, in full compliance with constitutional provisions.

"Following renewed clashes between the Alesi and Ochon communities on 19 September 2025, troops under 82 Division responded swiftly to prevent escalation and restore normalcy across the affected areas of Ikom and Obubra Local Government Areas.

"82 Division wishes to reaffirm its absolute neutrality in all communal, ethnic, political, and land-related matters. The Division has no stake or interest in the ownership, control, or settlement of land disputes between Alesi and Ochon or any other communities. Our mandate is solely to maintain peace and prevent any breakdown of law and order that could endanger lives and property."

The Division also reassured the good people of Cross River State--particularly residents of Alesi and Ochon communities--of its unwavering commitment to professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights.

The military establishment urged community leaders and other stakeholders to continue embracing lawful and peaceful means of resolving disputes.

The Division further requested the public to disregard false reports intended to undermine its peace-support efforts, adding that it will continue to work closely with other security agencies, civil authorities, and traditional institutions to ensure lasting peace and security throughout Cross River State.

The spokesperson encouraged the public to provide credible information on any security threat or possible misconduct by personnel through established reporting channels for prompt action.