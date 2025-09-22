Nigeria: Akpata Re-Elected As Cricket Federation President

Professor Uyi Akpata has been re-elected as the President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF).

He secured all 47 votes cast during an election held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja over the weekend.

Also returned unopposed was Wale Obalola, who clinched the Vice Presidency with 47.

Others who also emerged victorious at the poll are: South East - Chika Okoro, South West- Tayo Atoloye, North West - Ladan Usman, South South - Femi John, North Central - Dare Aimola, North East - Zainab Ishaku Adamu, and Technical Rep -- Olumide Akintokun.

Player's Rep -- Endurance Ofem, NAWIS -- Prof. Mariam Suleiman, Sponsor's Rep -- Chuma Anosike, and Military/Paramilitary -- Major Monica Wuballa complete the list.

In his post-election remarks, Akpata expressed gratitude for the trust reposed in him and outlined a comprehensive 10-point agenda aimed at ensuring the sustainable growth of cricket in Nigeria.

"Yes, people have acknowledged that cricket has made progress under our leadership, and we sincerely appreciate that. But I believe the real work is just beginning. This is not a one-man journey--it will take all of us working together," he said.

A cornerstone of Akpata's second-term agenda is the establishment of zonal cricket associations across all geopolitical regions.

According to him, these associations will serve as vehicles for structured grassroots programs and foster deeper collaboration with state governments.

With his re-election secured, Akpata is turning his attention toward implementation. His 10-point agenda, though yet to be fully published, is expected to revolve around key areas such as: Establishment of zonal cricket associations, grassroots cricket development, expansion of cricket infrastructure, development of high-performance centres, strategic national and international partnerships, youth engagement and school cricket programs, gender inclusion in cricket development, capacity building for coaches and officials, among others.