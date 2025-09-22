Nigeria: 2026 Hajj - NAHCON Delegation Departs for Saudi Arabia to Finalise Service Agreements

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that its Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, alongside several Commissioners and the Commission's Secretary, Dr Mustapha M. Ali, will depart Nigeria today, 22 September, for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They aim to finalise agreements with essential service providers in preparation for the upcoming 2026 Hajj.

In a statement released on Sunday, Fatima Sanda Usara, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, stated that the trip is aligned with the operational calendar issued by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU). The calendar designates 6 to 23 September 2025 (15 to 29 Safar 1447H) for early contracting and payment for Mashair (camps).

Furthermore, the MoHU has outlined that the deadline for contracting key services, including transportation and accommodation, is 23 to 24 September 2025 (1 to 2 Rabi' al-Awwal 1447H). Additionally, the Ministry has established 12 October 2025 (20 Rabi' al-Thani 1447H) as the deadline for announcing Pilgrims' Registration and submitting pilgrims' data for grouping through the Nusuk platform.

Consequently, NAHCON has set 8 October 2025 as the cutoff date for State Muslim Pilgrims' Welfare Boards, Agencies, and Commissions, along with licensed Hajj Tour Operators, to remit Hajj fares for the 2026 pilgrimage.

NAHCON encourages all stakeholders to adhere to these deadlines to ensure smooth arrangements and a successful pilgrimage for Nigerian pilgrims.