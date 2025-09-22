Nigeria: Shettima, Akpabio to First Lady At 65 - Your Empathy Has Touched Countless Lives

ABUJA — THE Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has felicitated with the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as she celebrates her 65th birthday, saying the President's wife's empathy and warmth have touched countless lives.

This is even as Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, described the First Lady as a pillar of love and strength to the husband, the less privileged and nation at large.

The vice president in his birthday message, titled "Celebrating 65 years of grace, service and compassion," stated that Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu's commitment to women's empowerment, youth development, education and empowerment of the needy was a testament to her enduring legacy.

He said the First Lady had touched millions of lives through her Renewed Hope Initiative, which reverberates across the nation.

He said: "Our dear First Lady and inestimable mother of our great nation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Happy 65th birthday, Ma.

"Words cannot define what this day means to us all - from my family, staff, and, indeed, the entire nation. Sixty-five might be a figure, but to us it is a reflection of countless years of brilliant motherhood, exemplary service to nationhood, and a reflection of the brilliance, compassion, and unwavering support a First Lady can provide to her husband and an entire nation.

"Indeed, when the history of this great nation and, in particular, President Tinubu's administration is written, your name will be inscribed in gold, for you have earned it with your passion, good heart, service, sense of decorum, and strength that you have brought to bear on our nation's development and progress.

"Your sense of unity and upliftment of humanity is legendary. You have touched millions of lives through your Renewed Hope Initiative, which reverberates across the nation. Thank you for all you do, Your Excellency.

"Your warmth and empathy has touched countless lives, and your commitment to women's empowerment, youth development, education, and empowerment of the needy is a testament to your enduring legacy."

On his part, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said: "Your Excellency, you've proven, time and again, that love and the milk of kindness flow endlessly in your veins.

"Right from when you served as the First Lady of Lagos State, later as a senator and now as First Lady of the nation, your goodwill and undiluted love have been well acknowledged, especially through the Renewed Hope Initiative Empowerment Programme."

Akpabio also applauded the First Lady for "providing the desired home support and love that gives her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that desired impetus to serve the nation effectively.

"On behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the entire National Assembly, my family, and constituents, I extend warmest congratulations to you on your 65th birthday. Your life has been a testament to dedication, compassion and service to our great nation

"As a seasoned politician, senator, and First Lady, your contributions to women's empowerment, youth development, and education are invaluable. Your commitment to humanitarian causes and philanthropy has positively impacted countless lives.

"I wish you good health, joy, and continued strength as you support your husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda. May your birthday be filled with love, laughter, and celebration," Akpabio said.