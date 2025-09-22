Nigeria: 53 Security Men Killed in Two Weeks

No fewer than 53 security operatives were killed across the country in the last two weeks, according to a data compiled by Daily Trust from media reports.

They included soldiers, police officers, personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), immigration and customs officers, vigilantes, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and state community watch groups.

The figure did not include unreported cases.

While many of the victims were killed by gunmen while responding to attacks on communities, others were gunned down at security checkpoints and outposts.

An investigation by Daily Trust last December had shown that no fewer than 229 personnel of the Nigeria Police Force were killed between January 2023 and October 2024. The officers were reportedly killed by bandits, hoodlums, gunmen, Boko Haram terrorists, cultists and armed robbers across the country.

The latest incidents occurred in Benue and Kogi states where seven police officers and other operatives were killed in separate gunmen attacks last Friday and yesterday, respectively.

In addition to the fatalities, several security personnel were also abducted in the Benue incident.

Few days ago, the Department of State Services (DSS) arraigned nine persons over their alleged involvement in the recent killings in Benue and Plateau states.

The suspects were brought before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The DSS also charged a suspected gunrunner with unlawful possession of seven M16 rifles.

Two of the accused, Haruna Adamu and Muhammad Abdullahi, both from Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, are facing a four-count charge relating to the killings in Abinsi and Yelewata, Guma LGA of Benue.

They were alleged to have committed the offence alongside others still at large on June 13.

Two others, Terkende Ashuwa and Amos Alede, both from Guma LGA of Benue, were charged on three counts for alleged reprisal attacks against initial suspects, including the destruction of property which resulted in the loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam village.

3 policemen, 8 security operatives die in Benue latest attack

Eleven security operatives were feared killed by gunmen during a joint clearance operation around the Agu Centre general area in Mbatula/Mberev council ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

Our correspondent reports that as of Sunday afternoon, three bodies had been recovered; while eight operatives remained missing.

The latest incident could raise the number of security operatives killed in the state within the past 12 months to over 80 as Governor Hyacinth Alia had, on September 5, disclosed that 76 security operatives were killed by gunmen in Benue within the past one year.

Witnesses said the Friday's attack occurred on Friday at Agbami community in Katsina-Ala LGA, near Peva and Chanchangi settlements in Taraba State.

It was gathered that around 12pm on Friday, personnel of Operation Zenda, in conjunction with the Benue State Civil Protection Guard (BSCPG) and the Special Intervention Squad (SIS), came under heavy attacks by gunmen.

Consequently, two personnel-one from the police and another from BSCPG-were reported killed in the encounter, while an unconfirmed number from both agencies went missing.

The attackers were also said to have set ablaze one patrol vehicle and carted away an undisclosed quantity of arms and ammunition while one BSCPG operative sustained gunshot wounds and was evacuated to a hospital in Katsina-Ala.

The chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Shaku Justine, told our correspondent on Sunday that 11 security personnel who participated in the operation were still missing, with three bodies so far recovered.

"Two bodies were recovered late Friday night, while a rescue team led by the state commissioner of police combed the bushes throughout Saturday. By Sunday morning, one more body was recovered," Justine said.

Residents, however, claimed that as many as 16 operatives went missing during the confrontation.

Some residents also said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) arrived at the scene around 2.30pm on Friday as reinforcement and that they destroyed the armed herders' camp, and recovered an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), one motorcycle and other items.

The council chairman, on his part, added that one of the missing officers was an Assistant Superintendent of Police, popularly known as Danzuru, who was allegedly captured alive.

He alleged that the attack was jointly carried out by gunmen brought in from Taraba State, noting further that three of the assailants were killed by joint border troops during the confrontation.

"Some security operatives were attacked on Friday while they were on a joint patrol. Two bodies were recovered past 11pm Friday night. We don't know if all 11 personnel were killed, but a rescue team had been deployed to the area. It's when they return that we will know for sure.

"The two patrol vehicles they (security personnel) were in were burnt down. The attackers came in large numbers. As of now (Sunday afternoon), the rescue team is still in the bush. One more body was recovered (Sunday), but we will get the actual report when they return," the chairman said.

The commander of the BSCPG, Capt. Ayuma Ajobi (rtd), in a telephone conversation with our correspondent yesterday, said he was yet to receive a full report.

"It was a joint patrol involving Ukum and Katsina-Ala LGAs. The Ukum commander confirmed to me that he was shot in both arms, though not seriously injured. One of his personnel is unaccounted for, but I cannot confirm if he is dead or alive. By tomorrow, I should have a full report," he said.

Ayuma, however, said there were no records of any of his missing personnel from the Kastina-Ala axis.

6 gunmen arrested - Police

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday said six gunmen had been arrested by operatives of the police tactical squad deployed to Benue State in response to the fresh deadly attack.

The spokesman of the Force, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, confirmed the Benue's killings and said only three officers were killed, with seven others missing.

Hundeyin, a Chief Superintendent of Police, revealed that the suspects arrested were currently in their custody and were assisting the police with useful information.

"The attack, which occurred on Friday, September 19, 2025, resulted in the death of three police officers, while seven others are still missing.

"The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, is currently leading the operation geared towards rescuing the missing officers and arresting the fleeing suspects," the cop said.

The Force spokesman urged members of the public to remain calm, vigilant and supportive of security agencies to bring peace to the nooks and crannies of the country.

According to him, the force would continue to intensify efforts towards rescuing missing personnel, apprehending fleeing suspects, and dismantling the criminal networks behind such "reprehensible attacks".

He stated: "The IGP strongly condemns the attack, describing it as cruel, unwarranted, and an affront on the good people of Benue State.

"Equally, the IGP has directed the deployment of additional tactical assets to the area and assured that no stone will be left unturned in restoring peace and security in Benue State."

4 police officers, passerby gunned down in Kogi

Gunmen yesterday killed four police officers and a passerby in two separate attacks on police checkpoints in Kogi State.

The first attack occurred in Abugi village, Lokoja Local Government Area where two officers and a civilian were shot dead.

In the second incident, bandits ambushed a checkpoint along Ilafin Road in Isanlu, Yagba East LGA, killing two policemen.

Residents of Abugi said the gunmen, riding on motorcycles, stormed the checkpoint along Abugi-Gugurugi Road around 10.30am, opened fire on unsuspecting officers, and killed them instantly.

A young man, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was also shot dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the attackers fired sporadically to ward off resistance before seizing the officers' rifles and fleeing.

Around 11am yesterday, another group of gunmen launched an ambush at a checkpoint in Isanlu, killing two police officers.

Efforts to reach the Kogi State Police Command spokesperson, SP William Aya, were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls or text messages at the time of filing this report.

A resident, Babagbemi Oyekanmi, expressed concern over the rising insecurity, saying the attacks suggested bandits were deliberately targeting security personnel to steal their rifles.

He recalled a similar incident in Egbe, Yagba West LGA, on September 9, where five security operatives were killed and their weapons carted away.

Reacting to Sunday's killings, the chairman of Yagba East LGA, Joshua Dare, described them as "a calculated attempt by enemies of peace to destabilize the society and instil fear."

He praised the slain officers as martyrs of peace and urged unity against criminal elements.

The Kogi State government had last week accused some youths and residents in Okunland of supplying food and weapons to bandits.

The state's Security Adviser, Navy Commander Jerry Omadara (rtd), recently warned that anyone found collaborating with criminals would henceforth be treated as a terrorist.

Timeline of security operatives' killings in September

On September 4, 2025, a police officer and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) were reportedly killed following an ambush by armed bandits in the Mada district of Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Same day, two police officers were killed in an attack by suspected militants at the Obehie boundary between Rivers and Abia states.

On September 5, gunmen killed eight personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to the BUA Cement Factory located in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

On September 6, two Immigration officers were killed when suspected members of Boko Haram struck in the Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

The same day, bandits ambushed operatives of Katsina's Community Watch Corps in Dandume Local Government Area of the state, killing eight persons and setting two patrol vehicles ablaze.

Two days later, on September 8, one NSCDC officer was accidentally shot dead, allegedly by a colleague in the Life Camp area of Abuja.

In Kogi State (Yagba West LGA), 3 police officers and 2 vigilante members were killed in checkpoint ambushes by gunmen on September 9.

A day after, 5 soldiers were killed in an ambush while on patrol in Gusau, Zamfara State.

On Sept 15, bandits ambushed NSCDC operatives along the Yantumaki-Danmusa Road at Dafa village, Katsina State, leaving one officer dead.

In Kebbi State's Dandi LGA, one Customs officer was shot dead at a checkpoint on September 17. Same day, one vigilante was killed in a gun battle with kidnappers in the Kpaduma area of Abuja.

Another a vigilante commander was killed in Kwara State and a police officer in Enugu State on September 18.

Also on September 18, two soldiers were reportedly killed after insurgents raided some military barracks at Banki in Bama Local Government Area of Borni State.

Gunmen abduct Governor Sule's aide in Lafia

Gunmen have kidnapped Muhammed Egye Osolafia, Senior Special Assistant on Humanitarian Services to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Tudun Amba in Lafia when the assailants, who stormed the area shooting sporadically, seized him just as he was about to enter his residence.

The governor's Senior Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Peter Ahemba, confirmed the abduction to journalists in Lafia on Sunday, describing it as "sad and unfortunate."

The abduction came amid a surge in kidnapping cases across Lafia and other parts of Nasarawa despite repeated police operations and arrests.

Security experts attribute the rise to the influx of displaced persons from bandit-ravaged states and the ongoing military offensive in neighbouring Benue, which has driven some criminal groups into Nasarawa.

The worsening insecurity has forced many residents to live in fear, shutting down businesses and staying indoors as early as 8pm, crippling economic activities and disrupting community life.

Bandits kill 8, set houses ablaze in Niger

At least eight people, including two vigilantes, have been killed while 22 others were abducted in separate attacks on communities in Borgu and Mariga LGAs of Niger State.

Residents told Daily Trust that the attacks, which began on September 15, 2025, have forced many farmers to flee their homes.

On Friday, bandits stormed Chikanda village in Borgu LGA, killing five people and kidnapping 14 others. Residents said the village lies along the Tugan-Zana-Dekara road.

A 14-year-old girl, Fatima Ahmadu, was also shot in the leg during the attack and is receiving treatment at the Babanna Primary Health Care Centre.

Witnesses said after residents fled, the attackers burnt houses and valuables, including motorcycles, sewing machines, grinding machines, farm implements, and livestock.

The same day, two vigilantes, Junaid Mohammed and Bello Muhammad, were ambushed and killed by bandits at Kwanan-Rogo, Kontonkoro-Bena road in Mariga LGA while escorting residents.

A day earlier, a farmer, Bala Danko, was killed while working on his farm in the same area.

Residents lamented that killings and abductions have become daily occurrences in the Kontonkoro axis, spreading into parts of Kontagora and Mariga LGAs.

Despite the rising attacks, locals acknowledged efforts by security operatives and vigilantes, noting that several bandits were recently killed in an encounter.

A resident, Adamu Usman, said bandits were sighted on Saturday night crossing the Kontagora-Tegina road towards Ragada Ramu village in Mashegu LGA, where several people were abducted.

He added that their movements continued until Sunday morning.

Another resident, Alhassan Umar, said on Monday, eight farmers were kidnapped at Shadadi village on their way to the farm near Shiyan Taukin Sarki and taken to Kunai forest.

Efforts to reach the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bologi Ibrahim, were unsuccessful, while the State Police Command spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said he would verify the incident, but had yet to respond at the time of filing this report.

By Abdullateef Salau, Idowu Isamotu (Abuja), Hope Abah (Makurdi), Tijani Labaran (Lokoja) & Abubakar Akote (Minna)