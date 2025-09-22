Nigeria: Uncollected PVCs - CDD\ Warns Millions Risk Exclusion From 2027 Elections

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) said its latest report on the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Anambra State showed encouraging signs of expanded access but also highlighted recurring challenges.

The CDD Director, Dr. Dauda Garuba, stated this in Abuja during the formal unveiling of Professor Victor Adebola Olubunmi Adetula as the new chairman of its Election Analysis Centre (EAC) and the presentation of CDD's Anambra CVR Observers' Report.

He noted that in conflict-prone areas, limited outreach and logistical setbacks persisted, reflecting broader systemic gaps across the country.

He warned that nationwide, the issue of over five million uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) is a silent crisis.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

If unresolved, he warned, millions of citizens risk exclusion from the 2027 elections, a development that could erode both participation and legitimacy.

The recommendations included safeguarding the credibility of the Anambra State off-cycle governorship election, future by-elections, and the 2027 general polls.

To achieve this, the report urged INEC to improve its technological infrastructure, logistics, and voter outreach strategies.

Dr. Garuba said Prof. Adetula succeeded Prof. Liasu Adele Jinadu, now 82, who served in the position for 14 years before stepping down.

He said the event marks a significant milestone in the centre's efforts to advance electoral integrity and strengthen Nigeria's democratic processes.

He noted that the appointment signals CDD's deep commitment to strengthening electoral analysis, data-driven advocacy, and long-term oversight.

Prof. Adetula, a widely respected scholar of democratic governance, brings decades of expertise to the role. He is expected to lead efforts to monitor and interpret electoral trends as Nigeria prepares for 2027.

Dr. Garuba also stated that CDD-West Africa intends to extend the work of its EAC beyond election observation to include governance monitoring.

He added that significant thought has already gone into the direction this expansion would take.

He explained, "Among the new insights is the issue of drilling down on the CDD Mandate Protection work, which is set for a test-run during the forthcoming off-cycle governorship election in November this year and subsequently in Ekiti and Osun states in 2026."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is expected that lessons learned from these will be fully deployed in the 2027 general elections. Thus, as Nigeria edges closer to the 2027 general elections, CDD-West Africa continues to reflect on the state of our democracy through the lens of recent developments, particularly the recently held 2025 by-elections and ongoing continuous voter registration exercises, all of which will culminate in the Anambra State off-cycle governorship election."