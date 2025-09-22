Africa: Kaduna Peace Model, Beacon of Hope for Nigeria, Africa - Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State says the state's peace model which is built on inclusiveness and justice is a beacon of hope for Nigeria and Africa at large.

Sani said the model is a shining example of peace and unity that could be replicated nationwide.

Sani, represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shu'aibu, said this on Sunday in Kaduna at an event to commemorate the 2025 International Day of Peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year's theme is: "Act Now for a Peaceful World".

NAN also reports that the event was organised by Global Peace Foundation Nigeria in collaboration with Church & Society and Women/Girls Health Empowerment Network.

Sani said the theme for this year's celebration served as a reminder and call to urgent action, noting that peace is a practical necessity for development, justice and human dignity.

He said: "The Kaduna Peace Model brings together traditional and religious leaders, women and youth groups, civil society organisations, security agencies, and development partners to build a new narrative of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

"Every citizen has a role to play in building and sustaining peace. Therefore, I want to urge all to act now, by embracing dialogue, rejecting violence, and promoting respect for human dignity." (NAN)