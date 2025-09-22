Nigeria: Suspected Buruli Ulcer Not Contagious, Adamawa Govt Assures

The Adamawa State Commissioner for Health, Felix B. Tangwami, has allayed public fears, confirming that the suspected Buruli ulcer affecting a community in the state is not contagious.

He disclosed this to our correspondent on Sunday during a phone interview, providing an update on the ongoing investigations.

Tangwami stated that the disease is believed to be caused by Mycobacterium ulcerous.

"It is not an infectious disease in the traditional sense and not contagious," he said.

"It typically begins with a reddish area, like a boil from an insect bite, before the skin breaks."

The commissioner confirmed that both the state government and other non-governmental organisations have collected several samples for tests and are awaiting the results.

"Treatment is currently ongoing, and we have a combined team from the Primary Health Care Development Agency and the Ministry of Health on the ground," he said.

Tangwami explained that a delegation from the ministry, accompanied by representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), has visited the affected community of Malabu in Fufore Local Government Area three times to assess the situation firsthand.

He also noted that other partners have offered to assist in the investigation by taking additional swabs.

He reiterated that drugs have already been distributed to the Malabu community, adding that the fatality rate from the disease remains at eight.

For those admitted to the hospital, he confirmed that healing is taking place gradually with the help of oral antibiotics.

Tangwami commended the health personnel for their efforts in ensuring the situation is put under control.