Liberia's Chess Future in Doubt As Federation Faces Leadership, Funding Woes

Published: September 22, 2025

MONROVIA -- The Liberia Chess Federation has missed three major international tournaments this year, raising alarm about the future of competitive chess in the country. Acting federation president Gonkartee Dekpah blamed the absences on internal leadership disputes and a lack of financial backing.

Liberia has not appeared on the international stage since the 2024 World Chess Olympiad in Hungary, despite financial support from the national government. The federation broke its silence on the matter only on Sept. 17.

Among the missed events was the Zone 4.2 West African Chess Championship, held April 1-8 in Lagos, Nigeria. Liberia hosted the same tournament last year in Marshall City, Margibi County, but failed to send a team this year. The federation also skipped the Africa Individual Chess Championship in Egypt, held May 12-20.

At the opening of the 2025 national championship in Monrovia, businessman Cassell Kuoh pledged $3,000 to support the local tournament and promised to sponsor the national champion's travel to international competitions. The championship ended in June with Bobby Ballah winning the men's division and Georgina Sackie claiming the women's title. However, the awards and closing ceremonies remain outstanding.

The federation is also absent from the ongoing 35th African Junior Chess Championship in Cape Verde, running Sept. 17-26, which features elite youth players from across the continent.

Dekpah assumed leadership after federation president Thomas Karyah resigned on Sept. 7. The federation is currently operating with only four of its six elected officials from the 2022 general congress. The posts of financial secretary and religious coordinator are vacant.

"We wrote a lot of partners and sponsors for support, but they turned us down," Dekpah said. "Besides, we the leadership have been facing some crisis at the federation."

Karyah had earlier resigned in November 2024 amid allegations of financial mismanagement but was reinstated in January after reconciliation talks led by government officials and chess stakeholders. His second resignation, Dekpah said, was "appropriate and timely," citing professional obligations outside of chess.

"The president's resignation was appropriate and timely because we can't keep someone hostage, more especially after relocation," Dekpah noted, confirming that Karyah is expected to formally hand over responsibilities this month.

Dekpah said efforts will soon begin to fill the vacant leadership positions and restore stability to the federation, with the goal of reviving Liberia's presence in international chess.