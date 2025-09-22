Nigeria: 2027 - Ex-Presidential Aspirant Urges Nigerians to End Bad Leadership With Votes

ABUJA — Former presidential aspirant under the Labour Party, Faduri Oluwadare Joseph (Fadojoe), has urged Nigerians to take decisive action through the ballot to usher in a new generation of leaders and rescue the nation from years of poor governance.

In a statement he personally signed as Leader of the Rescue Movement for New Nigeria, also known as Rescue the Vulnerable Initiative, Fadojoe said Nigeria's progress depends on citizens embracing change and choosing leaders who prioritise the national interest over personal gain.

He lamented that Nigeria is richly blessed with resources and talented citizens yet continues to underperform globally in areas such as politics, governance, sports, and healthcare.

"We are blessed with all it takes to be one of the greatest nations on earth, yet today, Nigeria is not reaching its full potential," he said.

Fadojoe stressed that the responsibility for change lies not only with leaders but also with citizens. He noted that voter apathy, lack of civic engagement, and a culture of short-term rewards have allowed ineffective governance to persist.

"The leaders we have today are a reflection of who we are as a people. These leaders emerged from among us. We keep calling for good governance, but when we meet politicians, we often focus on personal favours rather than demanding accountability," he said.

He also urged Nigerians to combine faith with active participation in civic duties, particularly voting.

"Some even go as far as handing the nation over to God in prayers, but refuse to participate in elections or in choosing the right leaders. Faith without action will never bring the change we desire," he added.

Fadojoe said that genuine transformation will not come through protests or unrest but through the peaceful use of the ballot. He emphasised that citizens must see their votes as a powerful tool for shaping the country's future.

"We must rise above short-term temptations and vote with our conscience. Only then can we build the nation we dream of," he said.

Calling for unity across Nigeria's diverse ethnic and religious groups, Fadojoe envisioned a New Nigeria where fairness, respect, and opportunity guide governance.

"I believe in a Nigeria where Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, and all ethnic groups unite to build a strong nation. Leaders must serve the people, and citizens must work together to create a better future," he said.

He further expressed optimism that, through collective action and responsible voting, Nigerians can achieve meaningful change and take their rightful place among the world's leading nations.