Liberia, IAEA Seal 5-Year Strategic Partnership

Liberia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have formally signed their second Country Programme Framework (CPF), a five-year plan for technical cooperation that will use nuclear science and technology to support Liberia's development goals from 2026 to 2030. The signing took place on September 17, 2025, between Liberia's Minister of Agriculture, Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, and IAEA Deputy Director General, Mr. Hua Liu.

The signing which took place at the 69th Regular Session of IAEA General Conference, taking place from September 15 to 19 at the Vienna International Centre in Austria, where Dr. Nuetah, served as the country lead, supported by the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Liberia to Germany, H.E. Younger Telewodah, who is also Liberia's Permanent Representative to the IAEA. Other members of the delegation include Rafael Ngumbu, Director of ERRS at the EPA.

A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA, identifying priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Between 2026 and 2030, the CPF identifies five priority areas: radiation safety and nuclear security, Food and agriculture, Health and nutrition, Energy and industry, and Water resources and the environment.

The signing of the new CPF marks a significant renewal of Liberia's partnership with the IAEA, of which it has been a Member State since 1962. While Liberia has a long history with the IAEA, its engagement declined during the years of civil conflict. The signing of this CPF, along with Liberia's recent accession to six international legal instruments and a historic visit from the IAEA Director General in 2025, signals a renewed commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

This new framework ensures that technical assistance is precisely targeted to projects that will have a lasting impact on the health, food security, and overall development of the Liberian people. It provides a roadmap for the country to leverage cutting-edge science and technology to meet its development goals.

In a landmark moment for the long-standing partnership between Liberia and the IAEA, the agency's Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, visited the country for the first time in more than 60 years in July of this year. Mr. Grossi's two-day visit aimed to strengthen technical cooperation and underscored the IAEA's commitment to supporting Liberia's peaceful use of nuclear science in key development areas.

A central theme of Mr. Grossi's visit was addressing Liberia's growing public health challenge: cancer. According to Ministry of Health data, Liberia recorded more than 3,800 new cancer cases in 2024, leading to nearly 2,700 deaths. Despite this, the country lacks a fully equipped radiotherapy facility. Grossi's visit was a significant step toward making a national radiotherapy center a reality, a key milestone in the new CPF.

"This is not just about equipment," Grossi stated. "It is about saving lives. We want to help Liberia build its first cancer treatment center." The IAEA has already developed a comprehensive proposal for the center and is committed to training Liberian health professionals, including women and youth, in radiological safety and medical physics through scholarships and training programs.

Mr. Grossi's visit reinforced this commitment. He praised Liberia for its efforts to draft and enact a national nuclear law and establish an independent nuclear regulatory body. These measures, also prioritized in the new CPF, are crucial for ensuring the safe and secure use of nuclear technologies.

The partnership extends beyond healthcare to other vital sectors. The IAEA is supporting Liberia's agricultural programs through techniques like mutation breeding, which helps boost crop yields and enhance food security. Additionally, the new CPF will focus on improving national energy planning and using isotopic techniques to monitor water resources, which are impacted by environmental issues like deforestation.

Mr. Grossi's visit culminated in discussions with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, where they explored how nuclear science could support the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. The visit, a diplomatic and technical milestone, solidified the path forward for Liberia to leverage peaceful nuclear applications for a safer and more prosperous future.