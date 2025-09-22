Liberia, Sierra Leone Celebrate Int'l Day of Peace

The Governments of Liberia and Sierra Leone, on September 19, 2025, jointly commemorated the International Day of Peace. The event, themed "Act Now, For a Peaceful World," aimed to promote peace, cross-border connectivity, sustainable development, and the shared history between the two nations.

The commemoration, which was held in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Programme (WFP) with support from the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund, took place in Bambala, Porkpa District, Grand Cape Mount County.

The event brought together citizens from both countries to reflect on the importance of peace, cross-border connectivity, sustainable development, and the shared history both countries enjoy. It featured speeches from various stakeholders, including women, youth leaders, local authorities, international partners, and representatives of the Mano River Union (MRU) from both countries.

Liberia's National Peace Ambassador, Eric Quaqua, highlighted the importance of observing the International Day of Peace, emphasizing the country's successful peacekeeping efforts since the civil crisis. The event sought to encourage dialogues among citizens to preserve peace and address national challenges.

Tying it to the regional context, Quaqua explained that marking the day in collaboration with counterparts in Sierra Leone reflects the shared history of both countries and their long-standing struggle for peace and cooperation. As a MRU member, Liberia's solidarity with neighboring countries, especially those with which it shares borders, remains essential.

Additionally, Mamu Passawee, Township Commissioner for Boi Waterside, emphasized the role of women in maintaining peace in Liberia and the MRU region, underscoring the progress made despite ongoing challenges.

She went on to call on all women to continue holding on to the peace that the country is currently enjoying, noting that despite progress, challenges still remain. With the support of local government and international partners, she said, women are proud to represent the country on the international stage.

Augustin Tengba, the Youth Coordinator for Kpokpa District, stressed the importance of youth inclusion in peacebuilding efforts, calling for their involvement in decision-making processes to sustain peace.

He reflected on Liberia's 14-year civil crisis, stressing that young people have often been seen as both the driving force behind violence and the backbone of peacebuilding in Liberia. He recounted that it is time for that narrative to change.

Tengba emphasized that youth inclusion is key to sustaining peace, making a strong call for youth involvement in decision-making.

"When peace is disturbed, you damage the future. Let's work with elders, NGOs, local authorities, and partners to preserve peace. Without peace, there will be no development," he said.

Robert Banamwana, Head of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Sierra Leone, represented the UN Resident Coordinator. He reminded attendees of the fragile but vital nature of peace.

Banamwana commended both nations for their ongoing partnership, acknowledging the countries' shared history and the dedication shown by both governments and communities in keeping peace alive.

"Why do we want to rest in peace if we can't live in peace?" he asked. "It is important to prevent violence before it starts. Peace is needed in every corner of one's life," he added.

Serge Lernaud Program Coordinator\ Officer in Charge of IOM in Liberia acknowledged Liberia and Sierra Leone for their long-standing relationship. He noted that peace is more than just a political or diplomatic goal--it is a personal and practical effort that starts with how people treat one another, with kindness, honesty, and inclusion.

Lernaud paid special tribute to the women of both countries, referring to them as the champions of peace. "Our mothers, sisters, and daughters are the ones holding us together," he said. "Their role is not secondary; they are leading from the frontlines of our communities."

He further called for stronger partnerships and the need to combat misinformation and ensure that every voice is included in peacebuilding efforts. "Where there is peace, there is education and there is growth."

He made special recognition of the people of Bambala, saying, "We see your efforts, and we thank you for each step you've taken toward peace."

The gathering marked yet another chapter in regional efforts to strengthen post-conflict recovery and ensure the mistakes of the past are not repeated.

The International Day of Peace is widely celebrated each year on September 21 and was first established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly to reinforce the ideals of peace worldwide. In 2001, the UN further designated the day as a period devoted to promoting a global ceasefire and non-violence, while encouraging dialogue, conflict resolution, and commitment to a culture of peace.