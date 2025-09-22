Liberia: CPs-Liberia Commemorates Int'l Day of Peace

The Civil Peace Service Liberia Network (CPS-Liberia) joined the global community over the weekend in commemorating the International Day of Peace with a major celebration in Monrovia.

The event, held at the YMCA Gymnasium on Crown Hill, Broad Street, took place under the local theme: "Sustaining Peace in Liberia: United for Reconciliation and a Drug-Free Future."

Observed annually on September 21, the International Day of Peace was established by the United Nations in 1981 to strengthen the ideals of peace within and among all nations and peoples. This year's global theme, "Act Now for a Peaceful World," calls for immediate steps at community, national, and global levels to prevent conflict, build trust, and sustain peace in an increasingly divided world.

The CPS-Liberia celebration focused heavily on preserving Liberia's hard-earned peace, promoting reconciliation across communities, and addressing the growing threat of drug and substance abuse. Organizers warned that drug abuse continues to undermine social stability and called on Liberians, particularly young people, to take an active role in creating a healthier, drug-free society.

Speaking at the event, Mr. James Wakor, Sr., Operations Officer of YMCA Liberia, thanked partners and participants for their commitment. "Peace is very important in our society," Wakor said. "Before you ask for peace, you should have peace with yourself, peace in your home, and peace in your heart. If you cannot forgive others, there is no way you can preach peace. Never again should we think about war. We must resolve our issues peacefully."

Abdullah O. Bility, representing the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), emphasized that the fight against drugs and violence begins with Liberia's youth.

"The fight against drugs, substance abuse, and violence in our communities, schools, and nation is up to the youth of Liberia," Bility said. "While we rely on policymakers and authorities for support, each of us must take personal responsibility. Peace begins within you and me."

He urged participants to focus on prevention rather than reacting to crises. "We must prevent drugs before talking about rehabilitation and prevent violence before finding ourselves running into the bushes hiding from its consequences. Peace must start within us -- we must first check ourselves before we can calmly correct others," he added.

F. Rufus Monroe, National Executive Director of the Liberia Opportunities Industrialization Center (LOIC), shared his personal experience as a refugee during Liberia's civil war to highlight why peace is essential.

"The issue of peace is everyone's responsibility," Monroe said. "I know what it is like when you don't have peace because I was once a refugee. Many young people today were too small during the war to understand its effects, but those of us who lived through it know what we endured. Peace must first start with us as individuals before we can propagate it to others."

The event concluded with a call for reconciliation, unity, and youth-led initiatives to sustain Liberia's peace and combat substance abuse across communities.

About CPS-Liberia

The CPS-Liberia Network brings together seven civil society organizations working collectively to advance peace, justice, reconciliation, and social cohesion across the country.

Organizers concluded the event by encouraging Liberians to see the International Day of Peace not merely as a commemoration, but as a platform for concrete action through parades, dialogues, cultural activities, and advocacy campaigns to build and sustain lasting peace for future generations.