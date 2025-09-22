South Africa: R8m Cash Stash At Phala Phala - Who Knew What, and When?

21 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

The Phala Phala trial has begun, but instead of providing clarity, it has so far raised more questions than answers. Who authorised R8-million in foreign currency to be hidden under a couch? Why wasn't the theft reported immediately? What did the President know and when?

After years of delays, the trial of the accused in the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo finally began in the Modimolle Regional Court last week.

The accused, Emmanuel David and siblings Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph, face charges stemming from the February 2020 break-in and theft.

The trial had previously been postponed to allow Floriana to attend to her pregnancy, but this week all three stood before the court, pleading not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, two counts of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, and in David's case, an additional charge of money laundering.

Two State witnesses, whose identities cannot be revealed because of a court order, took the stand and gave testimonies which have raised more questions than answers.

The acting farm manager

The first witness was an employee who, at the time of the incident, was the acting...

