Nigeria: 70 Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom After Peace Deal in Katsina

22 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

A total of 70 abducted victims have regained their freedom in Katsina State following a peace deal with a notorious bandit leader, Isiya Kwashen Garwa.

In a trending video, Garwa, who recently entered a peace accord with government representatives, released 40 hostages in Faskari local government area of the state.

This comes just two days after his gang freed 30 captives, bringing the figure to 70.

Residents said the latest release followed a meeting between community leaders and the repentant bandit's camp in a deal aimed at sustaining dialogue and reducing violent attacks in the region.

Despite the gesture, Garwa voiced concern over what he described as a military raid on Ruwangodiya community during Friday prayers, alleging that Hausa and Fulani residents were injured in the raid.

He warned that continued assaults on his people could jeopardise the fragile peace deal.

State officials have yet to issue an official statement on the alleged military operation, but security sources maintained that operations in the area were targeted at criminal hideouts and designed to protect civilians.

The victims, many of whom were kidnapped from farming settlements around Faskari, were currently undergoing medical checks and debriefing before reuniting with their families.

Authorities maintained that dialogue remains part of the state's multi-pronged security strategy, but emphasised that armed groups were still expected to disarm fully and face justice where crimes have been committed.

