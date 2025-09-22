Nigeria: Rivers Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers Who Killed Victim After Collecting Ransom

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers who killed one of their victims after collecting N6.9 million ransom.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday, named the suspects as Hassan Mohammed, Bello Abubakar and Yusuf Ahmed.

Iringe-Koko said investigation into the kidnap of one Humphrey Wagbara from Igwuruta-Atali in Ikwerre local government area of the state led to the arrest of the trio.

The statement said the suspects also kidnapped one Mercy Chinyere on September 12, 2025, at the same location, where they also collected a ransom of N3,500,000 before releasing her.

"On 26th August, 2025, the Rivers State Police Command received a distressing report, suggesting the kidnapping of one Humphrey Wagbara, 'm' of Igwuruta-Atali.

"Operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex, acting on this information and in a daring and coordinated operation on19th September, 2025, at about 0200hrs arrested three suspects at different locations in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas of the State in connection with the kidnapping of the victim."

She gave the details of the suspects as 20-year-old Hassan Mohammed from Wandigah Town in Mandagali, Borno State; Bello Abubakar, 'm', 25 years old from Roundabout Maura, Sokoto State and Yusuf Ahmed, 'm', 23 years old, from Hazari LGA, Bauchi State.

During interrogation, the PPRO said the suspects voluntarily confessed to their involvement in multiple kidnappings in the State.

Among their past kidnappings include that of Onwuli Jude and Nwabueze Nchekwube on September 24, 2025, at School Road, Igwuruta-Atali, where they collected a ransom of N6,900,000 before killing the victim.

The suspects were also accused of kidnapping one Mercy Chinyere, a female, on September 12, 2025 at the same location, where they also collected a ransom of N3,500,000 before releasing her.

"Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one G-3 rifle with Breech Number 10398, one magazine, one Itel phone belonging to Humphrey Wagbara, a kidnapped victim, three short daggers, one jack knife and one stainless short knife," Rivers police imagemaker said.

Iringe-Koko, who stated that the suspects and exhibits were currently in Police custody, said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover additional operational weapons.