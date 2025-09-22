Nigeria: Presidency Knocks El-Rufai Over 'Life President' Claim - Tinubu

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has slammed former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent comments suggesting that President Bola Tinubu harboured plans to remain in power beyond constitutional limits.

Onanuga, writing on his X handle, described the speculation as baseless, unfounded, and a clear sign that the ex-governor had run out of ideas in his bid to discredit the President.

He said El-Rufai, who has recently pitched tent with a new political party, had been unsettled by the massive reception Tinubu received in Kaduna last Friday, a development that contradicted his narrative that the North had abandoned the President.

"Former Governor El-Rufai appears to need some help, especially given his recent unfounded claims and speculations about President Tinubu.

"It is increasingly evident that he has recognised the futility of attempts by his associates in his new party to prevent the President's likely re-election in 2027. This plot is proving to be unattainable, a mission doomed to fail," Onanuga wrote.

He added that contrary to El-Rufai's "hallucinations", President Tinubu remained a democrat who would not stay in office beyond May 28, 2031, when he completes his second term if re-elected in 2027.

Onanuga further urged Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, to reach out to his predecessor, noting that El-Rufai could benefit from "professional counselling" to steer him away from what he described as "political fabrications and absurd speculations".

The presidential aide insisted that the Kaduna rally showed clearly that Tinubu still enjoyed wide support in the North, dismissing suggestions of dwindling popularity.