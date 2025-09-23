Africa: Delinking, Islam, and a New Vision for Burkina Faso

analysis

The political drama unfolding in Burkina Faso feels ripped from the headlines. The expulsion of French troops, the pivot to Russia, the fiery speeches by Captain Ibrahim Traoré at global forums--it is a powerful spectacle of a young military leader defying the old -world order. But to see this only as anti-French rhetoric or a simple geopolitical shift is to miss the deeper, more profound revolution at play.

Traoré's project is a unique blend of intellectual rebellion and moral reawakening. It is a strategic effort to reclaim national sovereignty not just through political defiance, but by using a political theory from the 20th century, a regional alliance, and a religious moral framework. It is a compelling, and at times, contradictory new blueprint for the state in a volatile region.

Unplugging from the System: The 'Delinking' Playbook

Traoré's economic vision could be described in terms of 'delinking", a powerful idea from the late Egyptian-French economist Samir Amin. Simply put, Amin argued that genuine independence for Africa would never happen as long as its economies remained tightly plugged into a global system that was rigged against them. He saw the world as a place where the wealth of the Global North depended on the exploitation of the South. For countries like Burkina Faso, this meant perpetually being a supplier of cheap raw materials like gold and cotton, a reality that has kept them poor and dependent.

Traoré has put this theory into practice in stark and visible ways. The first was to delink from Western security: the expulsion of French troops was not merely a political gesture but a response to widespread perceptions that the existing security partnership was failing to protect Burkinabè communities from an intensifying armed insurgency that draws on Islamist rhetoric. This symbolic act declared that the nation's security would no longer be managed from Paris but from Ouagadougou. It was quickly followed by a pivot towards Russia, a move that, while welcomed by some domestic audiences as a sign of reclaimed sovereignty, has been controversial among Western governments and regional observers who view it as deepening dependence on another external power.

The second part of the delinking playbook is a broader policy platform centred on economic sovereignty. In recent months, Traoré's government has been aggressively renegotiating gold mining contracts with multinational corporations. This is not just about getting a better price; it is a direct attempt to seize control of the nation's most valuable asset and ensure that more of its wealth remains in the country. In his public speeches, he has linked this to a broader call for food sovereignty, urging Burkinabè citizens to rely on their own agriculture, not foreign aid. This is a powerful, tangible translation of Amin's ideas, turning a theoretical concept into a national imperative for survival.

Finally, the push for the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) alongside Mali and Niger is a direct fulfilment of Amin's call for collective self-reliance. He believed that no single African nation could succeed alone against the global system. The AES, born out of shared challenges and a common frustration with foreign powers, is a concrete attempt to forge a new regional bloc--a mini-coalition of the willing--that can negotiate, trade, and defend itself on its own terms.

Faith and a New Kind of Statecraft

What makes Traoré's project unique, however, is that it goes beyond economic theory. It mobilizes Islam as a powerful, indigenous source of legitimacy and moral authority. When Traoré speaks, he often invokes what he calls 'real Islam', and he means something very specific. This is not a push for a full-blown Islamic state, and it is a world away from the programmes of the armed Islamist groups operating in the country. These groups typically justify their actions by framing the Burkinabè state as illegitimate, portraying their struggle as a form of jihad to establish governance under their interpretation of Islamic law. They recruit by promising justice, protection, or livelihood to marginalised rural populations who feel abandoned by the state, condemning Western influence and local elites as corrupt and un-Islamic. By contrast, Traoré redefines Islam not as a revolutionary alternative to the state but as a civic ethic--discipline, solidarity, and the defence of the homeland--that strengthens rather than dismantles national sovereignty.

Instead, Traoré frames 'real Islam' as a set of civic virtues: self-discipline, communal solidarity, and a moral duty to defend the homeland. This is a subtle yet profound act of statecraft. In a country where armed Islamist groups such as ISIS and JNIM use religious rhetoric to recruit and justify violence, Traoré is countering them by reclaiming the narrative. He is telling his people that their patriotism, their work in the fields, and their defence of their villages are themselves acts of faith. At the same time, this strategy carries risks. While around two-thirds of Burkinabè are Muslim, about a quarter are Christian and others follow traditional religions. For these minorities, Islamic state rhetoric may feel exclusionary. Earlier leaders like Thomas Sankara promoted a more secular, pluralist vision; Traoré instead presents religion as a civic glue. Whether this unifies or alienates remains uncertain.

The most visible sign of this is the Volunteers for the Defence of the Homeland (VDP), the civilian militia that is now a centrepiece of the nation's security strategy. When Traoré encourages citizens to join, he frames it not just as a national duty but as a moral and religious obligation. This approach taps into a long-standing Sahelian tradition where Islam has historically functioned as a civic infrastructure, providing a moral framework for community life. In doing so, he is attempting to re-root the state in a local, ethical tradition rather than a foreign, secular one.

This strategy is a masterful political move. In a region where trust in imported political institutions is low, Traoré is grounding his project in a powerful, shared cultural and religious identity. Both he and insurgent militias draw on Islam, but in very different ways. Groups like JNIM invoke jihad to delegitimise the state and justify violence against civilians, seeking to replace existing institutions with their own rule. Traoré instead frames Islam as civic duty--work, solidarity, and national defence become acts of faith that strengthen the state rather than dismantle it. This is what makes his project so compelling and, for some, so dangerous--it treats faith as a direct resource for building state authority.

A New Chapter for African Sovereignty?

By bringing together Samir Amin's critique of dependency, the push for regional solidarity, and a strategic use of Islam as a civic ethos, Traoré is offering a new kind of postcolonial project. It is a rebellion against the idea that a state's legitimacy must be measured by its adherence to Western models of governance and development.

His vision of sovereignty is not just about having a national flag and a seat at the UN. It is about reclaiming control over the nation's resources, its security, and its moral and intellectual foundations. He is saying that true independence is not merely political; it is economic, cultural, and spiritual.

Whether this audacious plan can truly overcome the immense structural challenges facing Burkina Faso--from persistent insecurity to deep poverty--remains to be seen. But what is undeniable is that Captain Traoré has ignited a conversation that goes far beyond the daily news cycle. He has revived powerful intellectual and moral traditions to forge a new path, one that forces us to reconsider what sovereignty truly means in the 21st century.

Sumna Sadaqat is a researcher and writer whose work examines the intersections of religion, politics, gender and postcolonial thought. Her research engages with questions of sovereignty, decoloniality, and the role of Islam as both a moral and political resource in contemporary societies. She is particularly interested in how alternative political imaginaries challenge dominant Western frameworks and open space for new ways of thinking about statehood, belonging, and community.