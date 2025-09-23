Nigeria: Senator Natasha Challenges Court Jurisdiction, Accuses Govt of Political Witch-Hunt

Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has launched a legal challenge against the federal government over criminal defamation charges filed against her. She described the move as a politically-motivated witch-hunt and an abuse of state power.

Filing preliminary objections before both the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and the Federal High Court, the senator's legal team insisted that the prosecutions, initiated following complaints by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, are unconstitutional, frivolous, and designed to intimidate opposition voices.

The charges, filed following petitions by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Governor Yahaya Bello, stem from the Senator's alleged statements.

Akpoti-Uduaghan's legal team, led by four Senior Nigerian advocates, contends that the prosecutions are unconstitutional and aimed at shielding the complainants' private reputations rather than protecting public interest or national security.

Her counsel submitted exhibits demonstrating that the statements fall within public discourse and media commentary.

Central to the Senator's objection is the argument that the AGF lacks locus standi to prosecute defamation on behalf of private individuals.

Her lawyers assert that defamation matters are inherently civil in nature and that attempting to criminalize them constitutes intimidation, suppresses free speech, and misuses the criminal justice system.

Senator Natasha further contends that the charges were brought without proper investigation, contrasting sharply with her own petitions alleging threats to her life by the complainants, which she claimed were ignored.

She argues that this selective enforcement violates her constitutional rights, particularly Section 42, and represents discriminatory prosecution because of her opposition political affiliation.

In conclusion, the Senator's defence team, comprising Prof. Roland Otaru, SAN; Dr. E. West-Idahosa, SAN; J.J. Usman, SAN; and M.J. Numa, SAN, urges the courts to dismiss the cases at the preliminary stage, warning that allowing the prosecutions to proceed would undermine the integrity of the justice system and waste taxpayers' resources.