Nigeria: Group Begs Atiku to Step Down, Support Obi in 2027

The Save Democracy Mega Alliance (SDMA) has called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to accept the mantle of a lead nationalist, liberator and elder statesman by supporting Peter Obi to emerge the presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 election.

The group in a statement, signed by its leader Prince Tony Akeni, said after the eight-year presidency of late President Muhammadu Buhari, a survey of the electorates indicates that more than 90 per cent of Nigerians in nearly all the three Southern Nigeria geopolitical zones and Middle Belt states of the country have resolved to back a southern candidate.

The group added that instead of voting for another Northern Hausa-Fulani candidate as President of Nigeria in 2027 and shortchanging Southern Nigeria for a two-term tenure, they vowed to support Tinubu for a second term.

It however added that the 2027 election is another opportunity for about 230million Nigerians to end the rule of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group further said that if leaders of the progressive opposition missed presidential victory in 2027 through wrong decisions, the consequences shall be dire for the nation in countless ways.

"Nigeria is blessed with two outstanding political opposition figures, each one eminently qualified to preside over our country as President and recover our nation to the path of greatness from 2027 forward. These are Atiku Abubakar, now of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Peter Obi, currently of the Labour Party.

"Unfortunately, however, incontestable intelligence and outcomes of many months' study commissioned by the steering committee of the AGOBI '27 campaign project have unveiled two barricading truths against the hope of either Atiku or Peter Obi winning the Nigeria Presidency in 2027, if the wrong decisions are taken by one or both leaders."

SDMA claimed that APC has put in place insurmountable obstacles to prevent free and fair elections through which either Atiku or Obi, contesting in a separate party ballot, can ever hope to emerge victorious in the 2027 Presidential election.

"Knowing, therefore, the inevitable consequences of Atiku contesting the Presidency in 2027, and given other unfavourable outcomes of our survey which space will not permit, we of this committee appeal to Your excellency's sense of duty, legacy, patriotism and submission to the will of Almighty Allah to magnanimously step into the shoes of a statesman, accept the mantle of modern day Father of the Nigerian nation, lead nationalist and liberator of our century.

"If you do it for our country by giving your blessing, putting your weight, structures, goodwill and institutions behind the man Peter Obi to run as the Presidential candidate of the opposition on your behalf and that of all Nigerians against the APC behemoth in 2027," it said.