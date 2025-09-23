Nigeria: Women's Groups Take Nigerian Senate to UN Over Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's Suspension

A powerful coalition of Nigerian women's rights organisations has taken the battle over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to the United Nations, accusing the Nigerian Senate of gender-based discrimination and political retaliation following her allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a formal complaint submitted on Monday to Reem Alsalem, the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, the Women's Manifesto Network--a coalition representing over 350 organisations--argued that the Senate's actions violate Nigeria's obligations under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, went public on February 20, alleging that Senate President Akpabio sexually harassed her--allegations he has strongly denied.

Days later, the Senate's Committee on Ethics and Privileges recommended her six-month suspension, citing alleged breaches of parliamentary procedure.

The suspension deprived her of salary, official security, and access to the legislative chambers--sparking outrage among civil society groups, who described the decision as disproportionate and vindictive.

On July 4, the Federal High Court in Abuja declared the suspension unconstitutional and ordered her reinstatement.

However, the Senate has refused to comply, claiming the judgment was not a direct order and remains under legal appeal.

"This is about the integrity of our democracy," said Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Convener of Womanifesto and Director of the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC). "If a senator can be silenced for reporting harassment, what hope do ordinary women have?"

The coalition urged the UN to press Nigerian authorities and the Senate to: "Enforce the court ruling and reinstate Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan without further delay, Guarantee her safety and protection from political or personal reprisals, Conduct an independent investigation into the harassment allegations, Introduce structural reforms that allow for independent, non-partisan complaint mechanisms within the National Assembly."

The petition's signatories include Amnesty International Nigeria, FIDA Nigeria, Baobab for Women's Human Rights, Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), and Stand to End Rape Initiative (STER).

Activists warn that the Senate's refusal to obey a valid court judgment sends a chilling message to women in public life.

"Sexual harassment in politics is not just a personal violation--it's a systemic barrier to women's participation in governance," the petition stated.

While the UN Special Rapporteur's office has not yet responded, observers say international scrutiny is mounting and may increase pressure on Nigerian authorities to uphold the rule of law.