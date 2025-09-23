Nigeria: 'Nigeria Is Finished', Obi Blasts Govt Over Remi Tinubu's Birthday Appeal

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, has described the call by First Lady Remi Tinubu for donations to complete the National Library as a tragic indictment of the government.

He declared that the country is finished relying on birthday donations to complete a national monument as the national library.

The first lady had asked friends and associates to channel gifts for her birthday towards completing the National Library in Abuja instead of placing newspaper adverts or giving personal presents.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a post on X, Obi wished her well but said the gesture exposed Nigeria's misplaced priorities.

He said the development paints Nigeria as a nation that easily finds money for luxury and frivolities adding that it should not rely on birthday donations to build such a critical national institution.

"On the surface, it is noble and selfless. But beneath it lies an indictment of our nation. We are finished," Obi said.

He recalled that during his time as governor, he encouraged well-wishers to divert advert funds to social causes like schools and classroom projects.

He however stressed that such gestures were to complement the government rather than replace its responsibilities.

Obi said it was shocking that a country that spends billions on jets, yachts, mansions and endless foreign trips cannot complete its National Library.

"What kind of country must beg for charity to build the very temple of knowledge? What kind of leaders waste trillions on luxury and vanity while our intellectual furnace remains abandoned in the capital?" he asked.

While commending the first lady for recognising the importance of education, Obi said the reality shows Nigeria still prioritises vanity over knowledge.

"If Nigeria will rise, it will not be on the wings of jets or the splendour of mansions, but on the strength of minds formed in classrooms and nourished in libraries. Until then, the lament remains true, we are finished," he said.