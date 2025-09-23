Nigeria: Corrupt Nigerian Politicians Risk Visa Ban, U.S. Warns

22 September 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

The United States has warned that corrupt Nigerian politicians and government officials risk visa restrictions as part of its broader drive to promote accountability and good governance.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Monday, the US Mission in Nigeria said corruption will not go unpunished, regardless of rank or status.

"Fighting corruption knows no borders or limits on accountability. Even when high-profile individuals engage in corruption, they can be barred from receiving US visas," the Mission stated.

The US has previously imposed visa bans on Nigerians accused of undermining elections and democratic processes.

Officials said such restrictions remain a key tool in advancing transparency and strengthening democratic institutions.

The Embassy also referenced recent concerns over poor fiscal priorities, noting that alleged misuse of public funds erodes trust and widens inequality.

