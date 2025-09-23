Liberia: Millions in the Air - the Debate Over Boakai's Frequent Foreign Travels

Every time President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's aircraft departs from Robert International Airport, it leaves Liberians grappling with the implications of his extensive travels. Between February 2024 and September 2025, Boakai has journeyed to no fewer than fifteen (15) countries, with some destinations being visited multiple times. This pattern has ignited a vigorous debate in Liberia regarding whether the president's international engagements are steering the nation toward meaningful progress or simply detaching him from its pressing issues.

President Boakai's travel roster includes numerous stops in the United States--where he has traveled more than four times--as well as visits to China, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, and most recently, Japan. These trips have comprised a mix of international conferences, summits, official state visits, and various private engagements.

Currently, President Boakai is in the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly, having departed from Liberia on September 8, 2025. His extended stay in the U.S. has raised questions about his timing, especially given that he left two weeks prior to the commencement of the high-level General Debate of the 80th session, which is set to begin on Tuesday, September 23, and conclude on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Critics of President Boakai are increasingly vocal regarding the perceived extravagance and financial burden of his extensive foreign travels. According to detailed figures extracted from the 2025 Approved National Budget, the Boakai administration incurred a staggering total expenditure of $3,972,226 for these international trips in 2024. This significant amount breaks down into $2,022,412 allocated specifically for travel expenses, which covers flights, accommodations, and logistical arrangements. Additionally, $1,643,212 was designated for daily subsistence allowances, intended to cover meals and other everyday costs while abroad. A further $306,602 was earmarked for Foreign Travel Incidental Allowances, which are typically meant to address unforeseen expenses that may arise during such travels.

The forecast for 2025 suggests a continuation of this trend, with projected expenditures reaching $1,939,612 for foreign travels. This includes costs associated with essential travel logistics. Moreover, the budget anticipates $1,742,009 for daily subsistence allowances and an estimated $342,693 reserved for incidental costs, indicating a sustained commitment to international engagements amid concerns over fiscal responsibility..

The recent expenditures on foreign travel by the Presidency have sparked significant public concern regarding the necessity and justification of such lavish spending, particularly in light of urgent domestic issues. Currently, millions of Liberians are grappling with skyrocketing food prices, a deteriorating national currency, and an alarming increase in poverty levels. In this context, the reported figures related to foreign travels stand in stark contrast to the daily struggles faced by the citizens.

One of the key opposition leaders has strategically leveraged a growing public sentiment to criticize the administration led by Joseph Boakai, accusing it of engaging in what he terms "legalized theft." This accusation is particularly focused on the extensive delegations that accompany the president during international trips, which have become a focal point for criticism regarding government spending. Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, the political leader of the Liberian People's Party (LPP), has emerged as an ardent advocate for accountability and transparency, vocalizing his concerns about government expenditure.

Gongloe specifically referenced the ongoing trip to Tokyo for the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), a significant event aimed at fostering economic growth and development in African nations. He highlighted that more than 23 government officials--including high-ranking ministers and advisors--are reportedly part of this weeklong delegation, and some estimates suggest that this number could swell to as many as 40 individuals. The financial implications of this diplomatic effort are substantial, with estimates indicating that the cost to taxpayers could exceed $192,640, not even accounting for airfare and other travel-related expenses.

"Legalized theft is fundamentally about diverting resources away from the citizens who need them most," Cllr. Gongloe asserted. "When one examines the budgets allocated to some of the highest-ranking officials, it becomes glaringly clear that only a small fraction--often less than 20%--is actually invested in the welfare and development of the Liberian population. I have come to describe many occurrences within the Liberian government as legalized theft, reflecting a troubling pattern of misappropriation that undermines public trust and accountability."

Gongloe asserts that Boakai, who campaigned on a platform promising a "Rescue Mission" intended to rectify the corruption and inefficiencies of former President George Weah's administration, is now exhibiting troubling similarities to his predecessor's governance style. He argues that the same patterns of mismanagement and lack of transparency that plagued previous administrations are reappearing under Boakai's rule. "Many of the issues witnessed in the past during the first Unity Party (UP) government and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government are repeating themselves," stated Cllr. Gongloe, who served as the presidential candidate for the LPP in the recent election. He highlights the need for accountability and systemic reform to prevent these recurring issues from undermining the democratic progress the country desperately needs.

Gongloe's remarks resonate with a growing call among Liberians for greater scrutiny of government expenditures and a reevaluation of priorities in the allocation of resources, urging for a more responsible approach to governance that prioritizes the needs of the populace over lavish international representations.

How can anyone rationally explain President Boakai's decision to return from Japan, where he participated in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) with a delegation of over 40 men, only to embark on another international trip to the United States just two weeks later, on September 8, 2025? During this upcoming visit, he is set to address the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled to commence on Tuesday, September 23, and conclude on Monday, September 29, 2025.

It is crucial for our President to recognize that he is not merely a tourist; he is the Chief Executive of a nation facing significant challenges and hardships. His role demands a profound awareness of the urgency and gravity of our situation, requiring him to adhere to strict work schedules and travel plans that reflect his dedication to addressing the pressing issues that ail our country.

Moreover, President Boakai's frequent trips abroad raise concerns about the lack of effective representation for Liberia in these international arenas. The absence of appointed ambassadors capable of engaging in substantive dialogue and following up on commitments made during these high-profile meetings significantly undermines our nation's ability to benefit from such engagements. Without dedicated representatives who can articulate our interests and engage with global leaders consistently, the potential for meaningful progress is greatly diminished. High-level discussions alone, regardless of their intentions, are unlikely to yield tangible advantages for Liberia unless there are qualified individuals in place to ensure that our concerns are articulated and addressed effectively.

The skepticism surrounding these travels intensified during the recent Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), where Liberia's booth stood conspicuously empty. Meanwhile, delegates from other African nations actively engaged with potential investors, showcasing their countries' opportunities. For many critics, this stark contrast reinforced the perception that Boakai's international excursions are little more than opportunities for public relations and a way to justify the significant expenses incurred by his entourage.

Despite this criticism, the government maintains that these international trips are strategic rather than superficial. In an effort to defend his approach, President Boakai remarked, "The trips I'm making are very important. You may not see their value now, but eventually, we will follow up on the commitments made to us." Such statements suggest an optimism for future outcomes from these international engagements, though they remain to be seen in practice."

According to the World Bank, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Liberia has experienced a notable decline, plummeting from $744.58 million in 2020 to $535.58 million in 2021. This downward trend is indicative of a broader global slowdown in investment to developing economies, largely driven by increasing trade barriers and a noticeable shift towards investments in the digital economy. Several critical factors contribute to this decline in FDI. Firstly, the volatile nature of commodity-based investments creates uncertainty for potential investors. Additionally, Liberia faces challenges stemming from a weak legal and regulatory framework that undermines investor confidence. Corruption remains a significant issue, deterring foreign investors who prioritize transparency and stability. Furthermore, the nation's heavy reliance on imports exacerbates economic vulnerabilities, making it less attractive for long-term investment.

Despite ongoing efforts by the President, ministers, and other government officials to attract foreign investment through international outreach and negotiations, Liberia's persistent shortcomings in key governance indicators--including the rule of law, regulatory quality, government effectiveness, and civic engagement--underscore a critical reality: without strong leadership and effective governance, the ability to foster a sustainable influx of foreign investment remains severely compromised.

The debate surrounding the frequency of presidential trips extends beyond mere emotional discourse; it necessitates a thorough examination of measurable outcomes and tangible results. To accurately assess whether these international engagements are delivering substantial benefits to Liberia, we must meticulously track key metrics, including actual investment disbursements, formal commitments, and, ultimately, the direct impacts on the lives of Liberians. This includes evaluating the creation of jobs, the implementation of projects, and the enhancement of infrastructure that can be directly attributed to these diplomatic efforts.

While it is clear that Liberia grapples with a myriad of pressing challenges--such as a debilitating economic crisis, widespread poverty, deteriorating infrastructure, and a fragile rule of law--these factors do justify external diplomatic engagements. However, the administration must convincingly demonstrate that these trips yield concrete results. Frequent international exchanges may be justified if they are strategically targeted at addressing these critical issues and are firmly driven by measurable outcomes. It is essential that there is demonstrable progress to validate the investment of time and resources.

Furthermore, we must consider the financial implications associated with this style of jet-setting diplomacy. Each presidential trip incurs significant expenses, resulting in an opportunity cost that cannot be overlooked. Millions of U.S. dollars that could be directed toward essential services such as healthcare, education, and social safety nets are instead spent on international travel and expenses. Genuine interest from foreign nations is often attracted by a country's internal stability, robust legal framework, security, and transparency. If the president prioritizes these foundational elements at home, Liberia could enhance its standing and attractiveness on the global stage, rather than relying solely on outward diplomatic charm.

For many Liberians, a critical question persists: Are Boakai's overseas trips planting the seeds for future growth that will eventually bear fruit, or are they costly distractions during a time of dire economic constraints? On one hand, critics portray the president as a leader drawn more to the allure of foreign capitals than to the demanding realities of governance within Liberia. On the other hand, the administration argues that in order for Liberia to secure the necessary investment, promote trade, and achieve crucial diplomatic leverage, it must maintain an active presence on the global stage. The balance between domestic responsibilities and international outreach remains a complex but essential issue for the future of the nation.

Some observers argue that presidential trips abroad will not significantly persuade investors to consider Liberia as a viable investment destination. They highlight the enduring power of word-of-mouth, which can be far more effective than diplomatic fanfare.

In truth, the President and his delegation should reconsider their frequent travels, rather than simply proclaiming their quest for foreign investment. Investors are astute; they recognize the environments that are truly conducive to their financial commitments. If existing investors in Liberia are sharing positive testimonials about their experiences, this can naturally create a ripple effect that attracts potential investors without the need for grandiose self-promotion. This strategy is often referred to as "word-of-mouth diplomacy," and it is perplexing that some of our leaders seem to overlook its significance.

Currently, the debate over this issue remains unresolved. However, it is clear that with each departure from Roberts International Airport, there is mounting pressure on President Boakai to substantiate that his frequent travels are not simply superficial jaunts but are, in fact, strategic efforts aimed at building a robust and prosperous Liberia. His actions must reflect a commitment to tangible progress, convincing both the public and investors of his dedication to the country's development. I rest my pen.