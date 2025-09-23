Liberia: 'Unlawful and Unjust' Grace Weah Slams LFA Over Suspension

Monrovia — Hawa Grace Weah, President of Liberia women's powerhouse Determine Girls Football Club, has rejected her suspension by the Liberia Football Association (LFA), describing the decision as "unlawful, unjust, and a violation of the statutes governing football in Liberia."

In a letter dated September 18, 2025, the LFA Secretariat announced her suspension from all football activities, citing provisions of the League Rules and Article 18.3(A) of the LFA Statutes. But Madam Weah insists the Secretariat has misapplied the rules.

According to her, Article 18.3(A) applies strictly to members of the LFA, that is, clubs and associations, which are legal entities, not to officials who serve in administrative or leadership roles.

"Determine Girls FC is a duly registered corporation under Liberian law and is the recognized member of the LFA. As President, I serve in an official capacity, but I am not myself a 'member' under Article 18.3(A). To suspend me personally under a provision that governs clubs is legally unsound and without basis," she argued.

She further accused the LFA Secretariat of overstepping its mandate by assuming judicial powers that rest solely with the Ethics, Disciplinary, and Appeals Committees.

"The Secretariat's role is administrative. Its duty is to transmit matters to the competent judicial committees, not to impose sanctions itself. By doing otherwise, it has violated the very checks and balances the Statutes were designed to uphold," she said.

Madam Weah said she remains committed to cooperating with the Ethics Committee to establish the facts but rejected what she called an attempt to tarnish her reputation and undermine her leadership.

"I have been wrongly targeted, and this decision cannot stand. I call on the LFA to withdraw this unlawful suspension and allow the proper statutory process to run its course. Football in Liberia can only progress when rules are applied fairly, consistently, and in accordance with the law."

The outspoken Determine Girls boss has been a prominent figure in women's football, overseeing the club's rise as Liberia's dominant force in recent years. Her standoff with the LFA now sets the stage for a potentially bruising legal and administrative battle inside the nation's football house.