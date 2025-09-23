Liberia: Capitol Arson Trial Shaken As Medical Reports Validate Defendants' Torture Claims

Monrovia — FrontPage Africa has obtained copies of medical reports of several defendants in the ongoing Capitol Arson trial, and findings appear consistent with allegations of torture.

The reports, prepared by Dr. Philip Zochonis Ireland of AMI Hospital in Sinkor on September 16, 2024, documented evidence of blunt trauma, irregular cardiac rhythm, and psychological manifestations. These conditions, the doctor concluded, are "highly consistent with the allegation of torture and ill-treatment" under the Istanbul Protocol guidelines.

Among the defendants whose reports were reviewed are Jerry Pokah, 40, along with Thomas Etheridge and Eric Susay, both 40.

The medical findings have become a crucial element in the ongoing case. The defendants earlier petitioned Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Willie to quash prosecution evidence, claiming it was obtained through torture while in custody of the National Security Agency (NSA).

An excerpt from one of the reports reads:

"The irregular cardiac rhythm, history of blunt trauma, and ongoing psychological manifestations are highly consistent with the patient's allegations of sustained torture and ill-treatment."

Dr. Ireland further recommended cardiology follow-up, orthopedic and ophthalmology reviews, and urgent psychological care for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He also stressed the need to preserve medical notes and photographs for judicial or human rights proceedings.

The court is yet to rule on the defense's petition, but the medical reports have added a new layer of gravity to the trial of those accused in the December 2024 Capitol Building fire.