Liberia: Boakai Announces Permanent Ban On Harmful Cultural Practices, Unveils $8.3b Gender Equality Agenda At UN

22 September 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Gibson Gee | the Liberian Investigator

Published: September 22, 2025

NEW YORK -- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has pledged a permanent ban on harmful cultural practices in Liberia, including female genital mutilation (FGM), and announced an ambitious $8.3 billion national agenda to promote gender equality, youth empowerment, and inclusive development.

Speaking Wednesday at the 30th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women -- also known as the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action -- Boakai vowed to transform temporary moratoriums into permanent national law, declaring zero tolerance for gender-based violence.

"What was once a three-year moratorium will now become national law," Boakai said. "We pledge zero tolerance for gender-based violence, backed by public education campaigns, awareness programs, and dedicated budget allocations."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A Historic Shift

The announcement marks a landmark victory for women's rights advocates who have long demanded permanent protections. While previous governments imposed temporary bans, enforcement was inconsistent, leaving women and girls at risk. Boakai's move would make Liberia one of the few African nations to codify such protections into law.

"The Beijing Declaration charted a hopeful path for women and girls," Boakai told world leaders. "Today, Liberia reaffirms its commitment to accelerate implementation, translating global promises into local action."

$8.3 Billion Agenda for Inclusive Development

Boakai also unveiled a five-year, $8.3 billion Agenda for Inclusive Development, targeting education, health care, social services, and economic empowerment. The plan prioritizes young people, especially girls, and aims to close longstanding gaps in opportunity and equality.

Flagship programs include the Liberia Women Empowerment Project, which supports 36,000 women entrepreneurs nationwide and benefits more than 260,000 people, and the REALISE Project, which provides tools and resources to 3,600 vulnerable households for sustainable livelihoods.

"As an African proverb says, 'When spider webs unite, they can tie a lion,"' Boakai said. "Similarly, when women are fully empowered and supported, entire nations triumph."

Global Commitments and Security Council Role

Boakai linked Liberia's domestic reforms to its new global responsibilities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, pledging to elevate the voices of women and youth in international peace and security debates.

"As Liberia embarks on this Security Council mandate, we will ensure that the perspectives of women and youth are not only heard but shape international policies on peace and development," he said.

A Global Call to Action

The president urged other nations to match Liberia's example by investing in women's rights and passing legislation to protect vulnerable groups.

"We will implement a national action plan for women and girls to provide a roadmap for empowerment, voice, and protection," Boakai declared.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.