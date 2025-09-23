Nigeria: Atiku, Obi Must Unite or Prepare to Hand Tinubu a Second Term - Coalition

As Nigerians prepare for the 2027 general elections, a coalition of opposition groups have enjoined former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and the 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, to work together or be prepared to hand President Bola Tinubu a second term on a platter of gold.

A coalition of civil society groups including the Save Democracy Mega Alliance, (SDMA) and the Civil Societies Alliance, among others gave this advice at a gathering in Abuja, yesterday.

The South South Coordinator of SDMA, Tony Akeni, who is one of the signatories of the communique issued after the meeting, explained that the gathering reached the conclusion that Atiku and Obi must unite to make an impact in 2027.

Akeni said, "If the right decisions are taken by stakeholders of our opposition political parties and electorates, we shall achieve the urgent objective of emancipating our country through the ballot in 2027.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"If, however, leaders of the progressive opposition missed presidential victory in 2027 through wrong decisions, the consequences shall be dire for our nation in countless ways.

"Fortunately, today Nigeria is blessed with two outstanding political opposition figures, each one eminently qualified to preside over our country as President and recover our nation to the path of greatness from 2027 forward.

"These are His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, now of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and His Excellency Peter Obi, currently of the Labour Party.

"Unfortunately, however, incontestable intelligence and outcomes of many months' study commissioned has unveiled two barricading truths against the hope of either Atiku or Peter Obi winning the Nigeria Presidency in 2027, if the wrong decisions are taken by one or both leaders.

"The second truth is that the ruling APC has strategically, scientifically put in place practically insurmountable obstacles designed to prevent free and fair elections through which either Atiku, contesting in a separate party ballot, or Peter Obi, contesting in another political party, should ever hope to emerge victorious in the 2027 Presidential election."

According to him, findings have shown that the current administration was putting in place measures that will abort either Atiku or Peter Obi winning the 2027 presidential election.

His noted that these measures are only likely to succeed if "they (Atiku and Obi), make the fatal, historically regrettable and irredeemable mistake of contesting the 2027 presidential election on the platforms of two separate or competing political parties."