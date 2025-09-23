Nigeria: Ballon d'Or - Nigeria's Nnadozie Ranked Fourth-Best Goalkeeper in the World

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has earned global recognition after being ranked the fourth-best goalkeeper in the world at the 2025 Ballon d'Or awards held in Paris.

England and Chelsea shot-stopper, Hannah Hampton, made history on Monday night by claiming the inaugural Women's Yashin Trophy, following a standout year in which she played a starring role in the Lionesses' Euro 2025 triumph and Chelsea's domestic treble.

Nnadozie, who has steadily built a reputation as one of Africa's finest goalkeepers, was named among the top five in the final ranking released by the organisers.

Spain's Cata Coll finished in third place, while Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger came second, just behind Hampton.

The Super Falcons star, who plays her club football with Paris FC in France, continues to be recognised on the global stage.

She first caught worldwide attention at the 2023 Women's World Cup, where she won Player of the Match in Nigeria's shock victory over Australia.

For Hampton, the landmark award capped a remarkable season in which she kept 13 clean sheets in the Women's Super League, shared the Golden Glove, and was instrumental in Chelsea's domestic success before leading England to European glory.

