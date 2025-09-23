Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Reports Progress On Abuja-Kaduna Train Recovery

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has reported substantial progress in recovery, repair, and safety works following the Abuja-Kaduna train derailment on Aug. 26 at Asham.

NRC's Managing Director, Dr Kayode Opeifa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

He said engineers had successfully re-railed and recovered all coaches and locomotives involved in the derailment.

According to him, the recovered assets were transferred to designated workshops for comprehensive assessment and technical repair.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Opeifa confirmed that the main line had been repaired to a safe level for operations, though work continues on the secondary track.

He added that the second line would remain closed until all necessary repairs were completed.

The managing director explained that engineers had commenced a full safety and infrastructure assessment of the corridor to guarantee durability, reliability, and safety.

This stage, he said, included thorough evaluation of the repaired section and other critical infrastructure along the route.

He stressed that operations would only resume after inspections, technical tests, and certifications had been successfully concluded.

"Safety remains our top priority. The corporation reaffirms its determination to restore public confidence in rail services," Opeifa said.

On passenger welfare, Opeifa confirmed that of the 618 passengers on board, 22 sustained injuries and are at different stages of recovery.

He said 512 passengers had been contacted, while 71 remained unreachable due to non-responsiveness, wrong contacts, or unavailability.

According to him, the corporation's internal investigation has been concluded, and management has accepted the recommendations.

He noted the investigation pointed to human error, including excessive speeding and misapplication of the emergency braking system.

Opeifa said the corporation awaited reports from the Ministerial Committee and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau before final decisions.

He assured passengers that an official announcement on resumption of services would be made shortly.

The Managing Director expressed appreciation to passengers for their patience and understanding throughout the recovery period.

He also thanked media houses for timely updates, and security agencies for supporting recovery operations and safeguarding lives and property. (NAN)