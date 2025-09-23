Liberia: Cummings Demands Govt 'Go After the Big Fish' in Drug War

Published: September 22, 2025

MONROVIA -- Opposition leader Alexander B. Cummings accused the Liberian government Monday of shielding major drug traffickers, warning that the nation's narcotics crisis has become an "emergency" that demands immediate action.

Speaking during a visit to the Destiny Recovery Center in Montserrado County, the Alternative National Congress political leader praised rehabilitation workers but said their sacrifices would mean little without sweeping reforms.

"This Recovery Program is an example of what Liberia can do when we take initiative," Cummings said. "But we must go further. Liberia must take the lead. We must treat this like the emergency it really is."

Cummings charged that trafficking thrives because authorities allow powerful figures in the trade to operate unchecked.

"The only people who can stop drugs from coming into Liberia are the government," he said. "They must go after the big fish -- the ones benefitting from the bloodstains of Liberia."

His remarks echoed longstanding public suspicion that political elites and security officials are complicit in the illicit trade.

Cummings also called for stronger border security, saying customs officers are under-resourced and overwhelmed. He urged coordinated action with Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, and Guinea to disrupt trafficking networks.

"Stopping the flow of drugs is not just about enforcement. It's about hope," he said. "We need to work with our young people -- those who feel hopeless about the future. Citizens must be engaged, but our leaders must act."

Cummings argued that government should recognize and support existing rehabilitation centers rather than delay action by waiting to build new ones.

"One simple step would be for the government to set minimum standards for these centers and subsidize their operations," he suggested. "If they can't build new ones, support the ones already serving our people. That's how we help farmers, families, and communities."

Analysts say the proposal could trigger debate, as Liberia has historically underfunded social services and relied heavily on international donors for health and recovery programs.

Cummings stressed that his visit was motivated by compassion, not political ambition.

"I'm here as a father, a grandfather, an uncle. Young people are important to us -- to Liberia. We can't afford to lose a generation to drugs," he said.

He encouraged recovering addicts at the center, telling them their determination to rebuild their lives represents hope for the country.

"It's good to see you trying to get your life back," he said. "I know it's not easy, but I applaud your effort. You're doing something different, something better, and I thank you for that."

Liberia's drug crisis has become one of its most urgent social challenges, with rising addiction to synthetic drugs such as kush and tramadol. Public pressure is mounting on the government to act, and critics say weak enforcement and porous borders have made the crisis worse.

Cummings' call to "go after the big fish" puts the Weah administration under renewed scrutiny and could deepen political divisions. But for families grappling with the daily reality of addiction, his message is one of accountability and urgency.