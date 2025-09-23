Liberia: Jarwolo Launches Regional Push On Cybersecurity, Civic Rech, and Ai At Pretoria Conference

Eddie D. Jarwolo, executive director of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, announced plans Friday to partner with organizations in Morocco and Uganda to strengthen cybersecurity, civic technology, and artificial intelligence for governance tracking.

The disclosure came at the close of the 5th African Parliamentary Engagement and Monitoring Organizations (PEMO) Conference in Pretoria, where delegates warned that democratic progress across Africa faces mounting threats.

"We are pleased to announce here that Naymote will expand collaboration with partners in Morocco and Uganda to enhance capacity in cybersecurity, civic tech, and artificial intelligence for governance tracking," Jarwolo said.

The Sept. 16-19 gathering brought together 80 participants from 21 countries under the theme "Back on Track: Renewing the Dialogue between Legislatures and Civil Society." Heated plenary sessions and multilingual discussions in English, French, and Portuguese underscored both the growing influence of African parliaments and their persistent resistance to scrutiny.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Jarwolo highlighted Naymote's decade of work in Liberia, unveiling a legislative engagement guide built on advocacy strategies and citizen participation models tested in Liberia's turbulent political landscape.

But he sharply criticized Liberia's own Legislature, urging reforms to end a culture of secrecy. His proposals included a monthly "Talk with the Speaker" program to explain parliamentary work, a Citizens' Bureau to institutionalize dialogue, and mandatory reporting by Liberian lawmakers serving at ECOWAS and the Pan-African Parliament.

"The strength of national parliaments directly influences the effectiveness of regional and continental institutions," Jarwolo said. "Liberia has an opportunity to lead by example."

Jarwolo's regional pivot drew attention as a signal that democratic activism is shifting toward digital solutions. Analysts say that blending cybersecurity, AI, and civic tech could modernize governance accountability across Africa, though skeptics doubt whether entrenched political elites will embrace tools that expose inefficiency and corruption.

Former Namibian Justice Minister Yvonne Dausab, delivering the keynote, warned that Africa's democratic institutions risk collapse unless legislatures and civil society intensify transparency efforts.

Pan-African Parliament President Chief Fortune Charumbira echoed that call, urging lawmakers to fully use PAP's digital platforms for reform.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia South Africa ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The conference also saw the launch of the Mano River Union Parliamentary Monitoring Group, chaired by Jeremy Ben Simbo of Sierra Leone's Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law. The coalition vowed to promote parliamentary transparency in Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, and Liberia.

Jarwolo's proposals have already stirred debate in Monrovia. Political observers caution that digital oversight tools could face resistance from legislators. Yet civil society groups are rallying behind Naymote's plan, framing it as a chance to pull Liberia's parliament into the digital age.

As one delegate put it on the sidelines in Pretoria:

"If lawmakers fear digital oversight, maybe that's the best sign Liberia needs it."