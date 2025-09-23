Nigeria: Flood - Hyppadec Builds Capacity to Mitigate Impact

The Managing Director of National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N- HYPPADEC), Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa says the organisation has embarked on capacity building of its staff for effective implementation of flood control polices, for desired impact.

He disclosed this in Lokoja on Monday in his address, while declaring five-day training workshop open for the staff of administration division of the commission.

The workshop with the theme: "Official Communication Skills in Public service", was organised for sixty administrative staff at various cadres, drawn from all the states under the mandate of HYPPADEC in the country.

The Managing Director noted that with all the necessary preparation observed, staff of the commission need to be updated in capacity for effective service delivery, to achieve improved management of flooding .

He added that the essence of the training is to strengthen effective communication in the commission, describing it as one of the most

essential tools of professional and personal success in the heart of public service .

Yelwa stressed that communication in N-HYPPADEC is not just speaking or writing; but about building understanding and fostering synergy among colleagues , including creating trust between the Commission and the communities in the power-producing areas.

According to him, the training will ensure that the policies and interventions designed for the mandate of the commission are not just well-intentioned, but also well-explained and well-received by its staff.

"Communication is a double-edged sword. There is a good communication that

enlightens, persuades and builds cooperation.

"There is also a bad communication such as careless words, unclear instructions, or harsh tones - which sow misunderstanding and create conflict. As public servants, our responsibility is to master the former and avoid the latter.

"That is why we are here to distinguish between effective and ineffective communication, and to hone our skills so that our words - whether spoken or written, advance the mission of NHYPPADEC and serve the public good", said Yelwa.

The Managing Director who added that brilliant policy poorly explained is as good as no policy at all, stressed that an excellent service badly communicated may never be appreciated.

He stressed further that modern Nigeria certainly cannot tolerate the gap that emerges when those tasked with serving the people fail to explain policies, programmes and procedures in ways that are accessible and persuasive.

"This is why communication is counted among the most vital soft skills. The training is therefore to reinforce the credibility of the Commission as an institution that values professionalism, efficiency and excellence.

"In meetings, in memos, in correspondence, in community engagements, in reports and in everyday exchanges, communication defines the image of an institution", he said .

However, he said the focus is fully aligned with the vision of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, whose administration has made reforming and upscaling the civil and public service a cardinal objective.

Meanwhile, the HYPPADEC Boss said the commission will continue to focus on flood management related issues, youth and agriculture development to improve economy for self sufficiency, if existing support and guidance is sustained .

Earlier, in his remarks, the Director of Finance and Administration, Dr Jimoh Haruna Gabi said the training is an attempt to migrate from analogue to digital system in service provision ,as part of the condition set by the Head of Service of the country.

"The training makes us to know our onions. If we failed to train , we will start falling. We are thinking outside the box to improve our productivity to the benefit of the catchment areas under cover", said Gabi

In his contributions, the representative of Oyereyi consult , the program coordinator, Emmanuel Akonti said the workshop is to empower the staff of the commission to deliver their assignment effectively and efficiently for it to meet its set goals .

"There is always gaps in any establishment, the workshop is to bridge that gaps .Effective communication is not only in written and oral, but your personal appearance make the society to relate with you or organization for better result", he said .