Nigeria: Criminal Syndicates Exploiting Technology to Expand Operations - IGP

23 September 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday, raised the alarm that criminal gangs are relying heavily on technology to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

Egbetokun, however, said that to challenge them, particularly terrorists, top commanders of the Nigeria Police Force must have foresight, creativity, and the agility to lead in an environment of constant flux.

The top cop stated this at the Nigerian Police Resource Centre, Abuja, during the executive capacity building workshop for top leadership of the force.

Daily Trust reports that the police boss' alarm came on the heels of persistent killings of security operatives by gunmen ranging from bandits, terrorists, among others.

Findings by Daily Trust revealed that no fewer than 53 security operatives were killed across the country in the last two weeks.

Those killed included soldiers, police officers, personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), immigration and customs officers, vigilantes, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and state community watch groups.

Speaking before declaring the workshop open, the IGP said the criminals are not only persistent but adaptive, adding that they have always changed strategies to avoid defeat.

"We face adversaries who are not only persistent but adaptive. Criminal syndicates exploit technology to expand their reach. Terrorist networks rebrand and reorganise to avoid defeat.

"Local conflicts, once contained, now spill across borders, amplified by social media and transnational alliances," the top police officer told the gathering.

Egbetokun added, "This complexity demands more from us than courage alone. It demands foresight, creativity, and the agility to lead in an environment of constant flux.

"Our leadership must combine patience with speed, endurance with imagination, and strategy with unshakable resolve.

"That is why this theme has been carefully chosen, to prepare you, as leaders, to anticipate, to adapt, and to act decisively in an environment where hesitation is costly and speed is survival."

Earlier, President of Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), Nathaniel Awuapila, explained that the Society would remain steadfast in its commitment to advancing peace and security through research, advocacy, capacity building, and diligent professionalism.

