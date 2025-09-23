Liberia: Drug Bust in Brewerville, Worth Over U.S.$146k

Heightened concerns about the impact of illicit drugs in Liberian society have prompted collaborative efforts between joint security forces, community informants, and civil society groups. In a recent operation in Browerville, coordinated by the Liberian Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and the Liberia National Police, a substantial quantity of drugs was uncovered in a building.

Fitzgerald Biago, the current head of the interim team at the LDEA, announced that the drug bust in Browerville on September 18, 2025, resulted in the seizure of 1,929 kilograms of compressed marijuana, with an estimated street value of US$146,000.

"Following a carefully coordinated intelligence on September 18, 2025, the LDEA confiscated 1,929 kilograms of compressed marijuana in Browerville," Biago told journalists at the press conference on Monday.

The operation led to the arrest of two suspects, including Umar Mohammed, a Nigerian known as 'Dangote', and Abdullah Kamara, a Sierra Leonean.

Biago highlighted the significance of this operation as a major stride in combating drug trafficking in Liberia and emphasized the country's commitment to curbing illegal drug activities. The suspects are detained for investigation to determine the smuggling routes used to import the drugs into the country, and they will face charges and prosecution once investigations are complete.

During the operation, Biago said two suspects, the 38-year-old Umar Mohammed, a drug trafficker within the West African region, and 18-year-old Abdullah Kamara, were arrested.

According to him, the seized stash of drugs has an estimated street value of L$27,850,760, equivalent to US$146,604. "The operation marks a major victory in the country's fight against drug trafficking, and it is a clear message that Liberia will not be a haven for drug traffickers who engage in the illegal trade," Biago declared.

He added that both suspects are currently in the custody of the LDEA, undergoing a thorough investigation, stressing, "the investigation is trying to establish which route (border or water) the suspects used to bring the drug into the country".

Following the conclusion of the investigation, Biago mentioned that the suspects will be appropriately charged and forwarded to court for prosecution.

Under his leadership, the LDEA interim team is focusing on strategic arrests and crackdowns, enhanced by collaborations with communities, civil society organizations, and international partners to dismantle drug networks.

"The agency is intensifying its collaboration with communities, civil society organizations, and its international partners to dismantle drug operations and networks".

Biago also mentioned ongoing reform efforts within the agency, including internal protocol reviews to ensure professionalism, transparency, and accountability, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption or misconduct among personnel.

Following their appointment by President Joseph Boakai on Thursday, August 28, 2025, Biago and his team have prioritized a redefinition of the agency's operational scope. This involves a thorough review of internal protocols and procedures to enhance professionalism, transparency, and accountability within the LDEA.

In line with these reforms, the enforcement of drug testing policies for LDEA employees has been initiated. Recent tests conducted in Montserrado and Bomi counties uncovered instances of drug use among volunteer officers and staff, prompting measures to maintain high standards within the agency.

Additionally, as part of the reform agenda, all LDEA personnel stationed at the Roberts International Airport have been withdrawn due to concerns of misconduct. Out of the recalled officers, two are currently under investigation for suspected underreporting of confiscated narcotics during a recent airport seizure.

"The LDEA will not tolerate any acts of corruption, negligence, or action that undermine the integrity of the agency," the current head of the interim team at LDEA maintained.

As previously announced, Biago said the agency has continued to implement a mandatory drug testing policy for all employees, adding "the drug testing process for LDEA employees in Montserrado and Bomi counties has been completed.

However, Biago said it is with disappointment that the agency informs the public that five volunteer officers and one employee of the LDEA assigned in Bomi tested positive for illicit drugs.