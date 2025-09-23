Liberia: Lawmaker Outraged Over Aml's Failure to U.S.$1.5m Sdf

Senator Nyan G. Twayen of Nimba County has expressed outrage over Arcelor Mittal Liberia's failure to implement the 20% deducted from the Nimba County US$1.5 million Social Development Fund for the affected communities.

In his press conference held in Ganta on Monday, September 22, 2025, the Senator said that since 2022, AML has been deducting the 20% from the Nimba County Social Development Fund (US$1.5M) for the affected community based on the agreement with former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah so as full responsibility of development initiatives in the affected communities.

He explained that only 44% of the deducted SDF intended for the affected communities has been used so far, while the balance 56% is yet to be released, arguing that AML could be sued for withholding our money and making profit out of it.

The three affected counties from the AML mining concession received US$2.5 million annually from the company as social development funds, with US$1.5 million going to Nimba, US$1 million to Bassa and US$ 500,000 to Bong.

In Nimba, 20% of the social development fund goes to the affected communities, including the concession communities and all the communities affected by the railroad connection.

In Rep. Nyan G. Flomo's yearly report to his constituency on April 18, 2025, he said the 15 projects selected and resolved by the citizens of 15 affected communities were yet to be attended to by the fundholder, AML.

Some of the projects include, handpumps, schools, clinic, solar light town hall, as well as a market building, among others.

He expressed disappointment in the department at AML that is responsible for the 20% community development fund, describing their behaviour/action as a high degree of inefficiency and ineffectiveness and which has grossly delayed implementation and undermined the happiness of the citizens.

Most of the communities of Nimba County District #2, represented by Flomo, fall directly within the mining concession area, with most of them losing access to safe drinking water, better schools or clinics and good roads.

For example, communities like Mankonto 1 & 2 fell directly under Mount Tokadeh and they are said to be facing lack of safe drinking, farmlands destroyed, leaving some of the citizens to abandon their homeland for another community.

Senator Twayen urged the citizens that he will not stop advocating for the citizens of Nimba about corporate social responsibility until the right things are done.

The secret visit of some senators to the concession site last week sparked tension among the citizens, with some describing the visit as clandestine and with the intention to collect bribes from the AML. Some described AML as being good in PR affairs.

Most of the community radio stations and social media platforms in the three affected counties have received funding from AML to play jingles and features. Some residents construe this arrangement as the station conducting public relations activities for ArcelorMittal Liberia.

When the Daily Observer contacted the Communication Manager, Winston Daryoue, via email to clarify how the company is handling the 20% Affected Community Development Fund, he didn't respond until press time.