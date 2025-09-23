Liberia: Rural Communities Get Safe Drinking Water Facilities

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through the Accelerated Community Development Programme (ACDP), will formally turn over four state-of-the-art solar-powered water facilities valued at $334,847.28 USD to beneficiary communities in Gbarpolu and Rivercess Counties.

The handover ceremonies are scheduled for Wednesday, September 24, 2025, in Bopolu, Gbarpolu County, and Tuesday, September 30, 2025, in Yarkpah Town, Rivercess County.

The beneficiary communities include Mardina, Totoquelleh, and Bopolu in Gbarpolu County, and Yarkpah Town in Rivercess County. These facilities are part of ACDP's mandate to accelerate development in underserved rural areas, co-funded by the Government of Liberia and UNDP.

Each facility is expected to serve over 8,000 residents with safe, clean drinking water. The systems are fully powered by solar energy to guarantee continuous water flow across designated points and kiosks. They also feature chlorination units for purification minimizing waterborne diseases historically caused by reliance on unsafe sources such as creeks.

Beyond health benefits, the facilities will significantly improve security for women and girls, who previously had to walk long distances in search of water often facing risks of gender-based violence. The new installations, strategically located within the communities, now provide safe and nearby access to potable water.

The dedication events will begin at 10:30 AM in Bopolu on September 24 and at 11:00 AM in Yarkpah Town on September 30. Attendees will include senior government officials, development partners, civil society organizations, local leaders, and community members.

This brings the total number of solar-powered water facilities completed under ACDP to five, including the earlier project in Donfah, Bong County, bringing the total investment to US$418,559.10. Construction of five additional facilities in Bong, Nimba, and Lofa Counties is ongoing, with completion expected before year-end.

According to Boye Johnson, Interim Manager of ACDP, these facilities not only provide safe water and support irrigation but also reduce security risks for vulnerable populations.

Launched in 2022 with a $100 million USD budget for its first three years, the ACDP is a five-year initiative designed to tackle the urgent needs of Liberia's rural poor through investments in agriculture, WASH, energy, health, education, and infrastructure.

Implemented by UNDP, the programme supports Liberia's national development plan (AAID) while advancing progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.