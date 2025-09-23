Liberia: Realise Project Team Conducts Joint Field Visit in Bong

A joint delegation from the Government of Liberia and development partners has conducted a field visit to Doe-tain-ta, Kpaii District, Bong County, to assess ongoing activities under the Recovery of Economic Activities for Liberian Informal Sector Employment (REALISE) Project.

The initiative is designed to strengthen community livelihoods and promote agricultural support for vulnerable households.

During the visit, the team interacted with local farmers and community members, observing progress in food production, income-generating activities, and capacity-building programs.

Beneficiaries highlighted how the project is improving their resilience and helping them provide for their families.

Bong County Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris lauded the government of Liberia and its developmental partners for the initiative in the County.

She said that with the support from the government of Liberia and its partners toward the social protection program in Liberia, many citizens' lives will be improved in rural Liberia.

Speaking at the ceremony on September 22, 2025, World Bank Country Manager, Georgia Wallen, praised the collaboration between the Government of Liberia, local authorities, and other partners, emphasizing the need for continued support to sustain the impact beyond the project's duration.

She emphasized that the World Bank intends to partner with the government of Liberia to increase access to income-earning opportunities for vulnerable people in the informal sector.

Madam Wallen believes that the support of the REALISE project would help improve the efficiency and management of social protection programs in Liberia.

Moreover, Swedish Ambassador to Liberia, Karl Backéus expressed delight in the government of Liberia over the smooth implementation of the REALISE project in the targeted community.

Ambassador Backéus said he was impressed by the testimony of the beneficiaries regarding the impact of the project in their communities.

The Swedish Ambassador to Liberia, at the same time, reaffirmed his commitment to the government of Liberia for impactful developmental initiatives in rural communities.

Remarking, at the ceremony, the Executive Director of the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE), Julius K. Sele, said the joint field visitations were intended to get first-hand information in terms of the implementation of the project in the County.

He said over the year, the REALISE project Community livelihood and agriculture support (CLAS) led by the government of Liberia and partners has provided increased access to income-earning opportunities for the vulnerable in the informal sector in Liberia.

Mr. Sele said the REALISE project is in line with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

The LACE Executive Director further stressed that the initiative is intended to empower communities and implement community-based projects across Liberia.

However, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Cllr. J. Cole Bangalu, said the REALISE project is targeting about 54,000 beneficiaries from 14 counties across Liberia.

He revealed that the project is supporting beneficiaries to start up or improve their small businesses

"The project is also supporting beneficiaries to clean their communities and improve their environment," Minister Bangalu noted. "Component 5 supports communal farming thereby improving food security. The REALISE project is also making cash transfers to vulnerable Liberians to improve their standard of living."

The Youth and Sports Minister further emphasized that the REALISE project is making significant contributions to the lives of the most vulnerable Liberians across the country.

However, he stressed that the project is scheduled to close by December 2026.

Furthermore, Minister Bangalu, appealed to development partners to extend additional support to the Government of Liberia for the continuation of its Social Protection Program.

"As sector ministers, we have requested the Honourable Minister of Finance to officially engage our development partners for a follow-up social protection project," Cllr. Bangalu said. "This great initiative, which is making a significant impact across the country, cannot be allowed to end in December 2026.

He said there is a need for a follow-up project that will continue to directly benefit the most vulnerable Liberians.

Minister Bangalu said on November 27, 2024, the government of Liberia, its development partners, witnessed the official launch of the CLAS component in Nimba County and participated in a harvest of a community farm under Round One implementation.

He said during the round one implementation, over 5,000 beneficiaries were supported from 192 communities in 8 counties, something which he said the round of implementation ended successfully with many success stories.

Cllr. J. Cole Bangalu noted that the round two of the implementation, the CLAS component of the REALISE project, is supporting over 6,000 beneficiaries from 240 communities in seven counties.

He added that beneficiaries receive start-up grants of US$I,680 to each participating community and a cash transfer of US$350 as labor subsidy to each beneficiary to help smooth consumption during the lean season.

"US$1,800 to each community as Community development Support grants, and provision of life skills and climate-smart agriculture training," he added.

The REALISE project, an initiative led by the government with strong backing from the World Bank, the French government, and the Swedish government has played a vital role in empowering micro and small enterprises, many of which operate in vulnerable and underserved communities.

The project includes grant support, temporary employment, skills development in agriculture and entrepreneurship, and strengthened social protection programs, aiming to increase income and livelihood support for poor and food-insecure households. Its main goal is to increase income-generating possibilities for vulnerable individuals in communities in Liberia.

The REALISE project Community livelihood and agriculture support (CLAS) government of Liberia and partners joint field visitations in Doe-tain-ta, Kpaii District, Bong County was attended by the French Ambassador to Liberia, Isabelle le Guellec, Bong County Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris, the Deputy Ministers of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Youth and Sports, local authorities, community dwellers among others.