Liberia: Naymote's Engagement Guide Gains Spotlight At African Parliamentary Confab

The 5th African Parliamentary Engagement and Monitoring Organizations (PEMO) Conference concluded in Pretoria on September 19, 2025, with Liberia's Naymote Partners for Democratic Development taking center stage after its citizen-legislature engagement guide was hailed as a model for strengthening democratic accountability across the continent.

Organized by the Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG), the four-day conference (September 16-19) brought together 80 participants from 21 African countries under the theme: "Back on Track: Renewing the Dialogue Between Legislatures and Civil Society." Delegates engaged in plenary sessions, topical discussions, and learning briefs, reflecting on democratic progress while shaping strategies to renew collaboration between parliaments and civil society organizations.

Delivering the keynote, Hon. Yvonne Dausab, former Namibian Minister of Justice, underscored the urgency of transparency. "This is a time of unprecedented democratic challenges," she said. "We must strengthen, not weaken, the principles of openness and accountability in governance."

Her call was echoed by H.E. Chief Fortune Charumbira, President of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), who reminded delegates of the indispensable role civil society plays in legislative transparency. "Civil society is our strongest ally in advancing parliamentary openness," he stressed, urging participants to engage with PAP representatives, use PAP's digital platforms, and seize opportunities for dialogue and reform.

But it was Naymote's practical contribution that resonated deeply. Executive Director Eddie D. Jarwolo presented the institution's Legislative Engagement Guide, a resource that consolidates over a decade of lessons from Liberia on promoting accountability, successful advocacy strategies, and proven methods of citizen engagement.

The guide, Jarwolo explained, is designed to bridge the gap between lawmakers and citizens. "Our work in Liberia has taught us that building trust with legislative committees, fostering partnerships, and embracing civic technology are essential for democratic growth," he noted. "This guide captures what works, and we are proud to share it with Africa."

Participants welcomed the resource as timely and adaptable. Several civil society leaders praised it as a practical roadmap that could inspire similar initiatives across Africa.

The conference also marked the launch of the Mano River Union Parliamentary Monitoring Group (MRU-PMG), which will focus on Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, and Liberia. Led by Jeremy Ben Simbo of Sierra Leone's Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law, the group will develop monitoring tools, enhance civic participation, and promote transparency in the sub-region.

Jarwolo used the platform to outline Naymote's next steps, including partnerships in Morocco and Uganda to expand capacity in cybersecurity, civic technology, and artificial intelligence for governance tracking. "The future of democratic accountability lies in how well we integrate innovation into our advocacy," he remarked.

Turning his attention home, Jarwolo issued a call to action to the Liberian Legislature. He recommended the creation of a "Monthly Talk with the Speaker" program to educate citizens on legislative activities, the establishment of a Citizens' Bureau to institutionalize engagement between lawmakers and civil society, and regular public updates from Liberia's representatives to ECOWAS and PAP.

"The strength of national parliaments directly influences the effectiveness of regional and continental institutions," Jarwolo asserted. "Liberia has an opportunity to lead by example in building a legislature that is transparent, accountable, and responsive to its people."

The Pretoria conference closed with renewed commitments to deepen citizen-parliament dialogue across Africa, but for many participants, Naymote's guide stood out as a blueprint for turning democratic ideals into everyday practice.