Liberia: 'Historic Step' - Nacahp Hails Boakai's Pledge to Permanently Ban FGM, Invest $8.3 Billion in Gender Equality

Monrovia — The National Coalition against Harmful Practices (NACAHP) has lauded President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for what it described as a "bold and historic" pledge to permanently ban harmful cultural practices in Liberia, including Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The commendation follows President Boakai's address at the United Nations, where he announced that Liberia would move from a temporary moratorium to a permanent national law outlawing FGM and other harmful practices.

"This bold commitment marks a decisive step toward protecting the rights, dignity, and bodily autonomy of women and girls across our nation," NACAHP said in a statement issued in Monrovia.

The group also welcomed the President's unveiling of an ambitious US$8.3 billion national agenda that prioritizes gender equality, youth empowerment, and inclusive development. According to NACAHP, the initiative demonstrates the administration's recognition that Liberia's future depends on investing in young people, safeguarding human rights, and creating equal opportunities for all citizens.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"As an organization working at the grassroots to empower girls and young women, NACAHP stands ready to collaborate with government, civil society, and development partners in translating these commitments into tangible actions that will transform lives and communities," the statement noted.

The coalition further stressed that with strong political will, community engagement, and sustained investment, Liberia has the potential to emerge as a continental leader in the fight against gender-based violence and harmful practices.

"Once again, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to President Boakai for his leadership and courage in placing women, girls, and youth at the center of Liberia's development agenda," NACAHP added.