Liberia: Boakai Pledges $8.3 Billion Investment in Gender, Youth, Education & Healthcare At UN Women's Conference

New York — Liberian President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. has announced bold commitments to advance women's empowerment and youth development, pledging US$8.3 billion over five years under Liberia's Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Speaking Monday, September 22, at the Fourth World Conference on Women during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Boakai called the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration "an urgent call to action" rather than a ceremonial milestone.

"Through our Agenda for Inclusive Development, Liberia will invest US$8.3 billion over five years to transform lives, with gender equality, youth empowerment, education, health care, and social development at the heart of our priorities," he told global leaders.

Zero Tolerance for Gender-Based Violence

The Liberian leader committed to a zero-tolerance policy on gender-based violence, backed by nationwide awareness campaigns, public education, and dedicated budgetary allocations. He further declared a permanent ban on harmful cultural practices, transforming a three-year moratorium into national law, supported by community dialogues and alternative livelihood programs.

Empowering Women and Girls

President Boakai also unveiled plans for a National Action Plan for Young Women and Girls, aimed at strengthening protection, empowerment, and participation in national development.

He highlighted existing initiatives already reshaping livelihoods that include the Liberia Women Empowerment Project which is supporting 36,000 businesswomen across six counties, positively affecting over 260,000 Liberians, the REALISE Project provides direct cash transfers to 16,000 vulnerable families, most led by women, and offers business assistance to over 4,450 individuals, 80% of them women.

According to the President, programs such as Nurture, Empower, and Protect (NEP) and Accelerating Impact for Young Women have equipped nearly 25,000 adolescent girls and young women with health education, entrepreneurship, and life skills, with plans to reach more than 160,000 beneficiaries by 2031.

Women, Peace, and Security at the UN

With Liberia beginning a two-year term on the UN Security Council, President Boakai pledged to ensure that women and youth voices shape global peace and security dialogues.

"When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion. Similarly, when women are fully empowered and supported, entire nations thrive," Boakai said, quoting an African proverb.

Global Partnership

President Boakai reaffirmed Liberia's readiness to work with Africa and the global community to accelerate the Beijing+30 agenda, ensuring that commitments to women and youth translate into transformative change.

"On behalf of the people of Liberia, I reaffirm our commitment to make Beijing+30 a reality, for this generation and the next," he said.