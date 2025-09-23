Ghana: President Launches 'The Accra Reset - Reimagining Global Governance for Health and Development' in New York Tomorrow

President John Dramani Mahama arrived in New York yesterday to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) under the theme "Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights."

As part of his schedule, President Mahama, the African Union's champion for financial institutions, would host two side events, a statement issued and signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister, Government Communications, said.

Mr Mahama's itinerary also includes crucial bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, various heads of state, and global leaders, such as the President of the Rockefeller Foundation.

President Mahama would also engage the US-Africa Chamber of Commerce and make a historic visit to NASDAQ, where he is expected to ring the closing bell.

Whilst in the US, President Mahama is also expected to launch 'The Accra Reset: Reimagining global governance for health and development.'

"This pivotal initiative will introduce a bold and actionable framework designed to fundamentally transform the global governance architecture, ensuring it is fit-for-purpose in a turbulent, post-SDG era.

"The event will convene an influential assembly of Heads of State, leaders of multilateral institutions, philanthropic organisations, business innovators, and civil society representatives from across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, and global institutions," Mr Ofosu said in a separate statement.

As part of the initiative, the President would formally announce the establishment of a global presidential council, a pioneering body to provide political leadership to drive The Accra Reset agenda.

The Council would subsequently constitute a High-Level Advisory Panel, bringing together renowned leaders from health, finance, innovation, and business, ensuring both political will and intellectual rigour in forging new models for global cooperation.

The statement explained that with fewer than half of the 169 goals of the 2030 SDGs on track, what is required now is a fundamental re-engineering, a reset of the very logic of global cooperation; a role the Agenda could play.

The President's delegation include First Lady Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, who will deliver the keynote address at a special World Vision International prayer service dedicated to the world's children, organised by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

Also on the team are the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Executive Secretary, Dr Callistus Mahama, Special Aide and Presidential Advisor, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Deputy Chief of Staff (Finance and Administration) and Technical Adviser to the First Lady, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo.

The Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Trade and Agribusiness, Elizabeth Ofosu- Adjare, Kwakye Ofosu, Government Communications and Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Simon Madjie are also part of the delegation.

President Mahama and his delegation are expected to return to Ghana on September 30, 2025.